You Can Now Get Adobe Apps on ChatGPT. Here’s How to Do It.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been on a tear lately to reduce the reasons why anyone would need to switch away from an open ChatGPT tab to access a new service. Now, as of December 10, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Adobe Acrobat are all now available in ChatGPT for free, as part of ChatGPT’s introduction of apps inside chat windows.

the three new additions

Photoshop lets you edit images, either to compensate for camera lenses’ natural distortion or to more overtly add, tweak, and subject the people and objects in the images. Express lets you create videos, PDF documents, web pages, and graphics. Acrobat allows you to edit and fill in PDFs, a handy tool for signing digital paperwork and extracting text from them.

For those new to using apps within ChatGPT windows, Adobe put together an explainer on how to use its three new ChatGPT apps.

I don’t know how to square this with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s very recent “Code Red” hand-wringing, in which Altman expressed a grave worry that Google’s Gemini AI had begun to pose a grave threat to ChatGPT.

In a memo sent company-wide to OpenAI employees, Altman stressed that OpenAI would double down on the core features of ChatGPT, rather than pursue tertiary features such as app implementations. Yes, the very kind of app implementation that Adobe announced on December 12.

Given that the memo isn’t even two weeks old, I’d have to imagine that the Adobe implementation was in the works before Altman’s memo and that there was no point in killing it when most of the work had been completed. That’s speculation on my part.

But if Altman’s Code Red is to be taken at face value, then these three Adobe apps might be the last ones we’ll see added to ChatGPT for a while… unless there are others mostly completed and floating around, waiting to be released, too.