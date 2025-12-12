Public Enemy and Ice Cube Are Joining Guns N’ Roses on Their 2026 North American Tour

Next year, Guns N’ Roses are headed out on a massive world tour. When they hit North America, they’ll have support from some heavy hitters. Like, Ice Cube and Public Enemy.
The band originally announced the tour a few weeks ago. Now, they’ve unveiled the acts supporting them. In addition to the hip-hop icons mentioned above, they’ll also be playing with The Black Crowes and Pierce the Veil. The Barbarians of California, a side-project of Awolnation, will be along for the ride as well.
Earlier this year, Public Enemy supported Guns N’ Roses on some of their European shows. Afterwards, Public Enemy rapper Chuck D took to Instagram to send a “special” message to the band. “A special shout out to all of GNR brothers for welcoming us onto this tour,” he wrote, “and all the hospitality!!”
Find all of Guns N’ Roses’ world tour dates below, along with a link to U.S. tickets.
Guns N’ Roses Spring 2026 World Tour Dates:
03/28 Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
04/01 Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira Rio
04/04 São Paulo, BR @ Monsters Of Rock
04/07 São José do Rio Preto, BR @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
04/10 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Engenhão
04/12 Vitória, BR @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
04/15 Salvador, BR @ Arena Fonte Nova
04/18 Fortaleza, BR @ Arena Castelão
04/21 São Luiz, BR @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
04/25 Belém do Pará, BR @ Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”
05/05 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood
05/07 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
Guns N’ Roses Summer 2026 World Tour Dates:
06/04 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
06/06 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
06/10 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/12-14 Donington, UK @ Download
06/18 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/20 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/23 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
06/25 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
06/28 Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
07/01 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
07/03 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Guns N’ Roses 2026 North American Tour Dates:
07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Cater-Finley Stadium
07/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/29 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/01 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/05 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/08 Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
08/12 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/16 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
08/19 Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
08/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
08/26 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
08/29 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
09/02 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
09/05 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/09 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/12 Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
09/16 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/19 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park