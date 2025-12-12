Public Enemy and Ice Cube Are Joining Guns N’ Roses on Their 2026 North American Tour

Next year, Guns N’ Roses are headed out on a massive world tour. When they hit North America, they’ll have support from some heavy hitters. Like, Ice Cube and Public Enemy.

The band originally announced the tour a few weeks ago. Now, they’ve unveiled the acts supporting them. In addition to the hip-hop icons mentioned above, they’ll also be playing with The Black Crowes and Pierce the Veil. The Barbarians of California, a side-project of Awolnation, will be along for the ride as well.

Earlier this year, Public Enemy supported Guns N’ Roses on some of their European shows. Afterwards, Public Enemy rapper Chuck D took to Instagram to send a “special” message to the band. “A special shout out to all of GNR brothers for welcoming us onto this tour,” he wrote, “and all the hospitality!!”

Find all of Guns N’ Roses’ world tour dates below, along with a link to U.S. tickets.

03/28 Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

04/01 Porto Alegre, BR @ Estádio Beira Rio

04/04 São Paulo, BR @ Monsters Of Rock

04/07 São José do Rio Preto, BR @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

04/10 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Engenhão

04/12 Vitória, BR @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

04/15 Salvador, BR @ Arena Fonte Nova

04/18 Fortaleza, BR @ Arena Castelão

04/21 São Luiz, BR @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

04/25 Belém do Pará, BR @ Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

05/05 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

05/07 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

06/04 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

06/06 Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

06/10 Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/12-14 Donington, UK @ Download

06/18 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/23 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

06/25 Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

06/28 Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome

07/01 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

07/03 Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Cater-Finley Stadium

07/26 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/29 Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/01 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/05 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/08 Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

08/12 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/16 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

08/19 Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

08/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/26 Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

08/29 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/02 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

09/05 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/09 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/12 Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

09/16 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/19 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park