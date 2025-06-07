‘Game of Thrones: War for Westeros’ Might Be the Answer to My ‘Battle for Middle-earth II’ Prayers

The universe has a funny way of rewarding me. At Summer Game Fest, a trailer for a new RTS hit. And while that had my attention anyway, the kicker was that it was a Game of Thrones RTS. As you know, I just did a Retro Runback basically begging for the return of Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-earth II. And Game of Thrones: War for Westeros might just be the universe’s way of giving me something pretty close until GOG can (hopefully) make it happen.

The fight we should have seen

I hadn’t realized it until I saw this trailer, but I really miss the days when a CG trailer would get me hyped for a game. But seeing Jon Snow face off against the Night King with a dragon getting clipped up in the distance was more than enough for me to be ready for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros. And that might be because that’s the fight we should have gotten in the show, but that’s a discussion for another day. So, good touch by giving us that immediately.

Throughout the Game of Thrones: War for Westeros trailer, much is made of this not being “the Game you know.” And those words are paid off soon after as the fight between the Night King and Jon ends with Jon’s death and subsequent resurrection as part of the Night King’s army. And just for an extra flourish, a falling dragon as they look over the destruction and battle beneath them.

‘Game of Thrones: War for Westeros’ dev diary

Also, good on PlaySide for immediately dropping a Game of Thrones: War for Westeros dev diary after the reveal. That doesn’t happen enough in the case of reveals. We just get a CG trailer and move on. And this dev diary made me incredibly confident in the game for one reason. A very simple line that may sound like a throwaway:

“Call your banners, lead iconic heroes, and rewrite the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.” That is the sound of a man who wants to right a wrong. In the game, you can control House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, or the Night King’s army. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is being presented as a classic RTS. But, there’s also the promise of deeper systems that may depend on getting some loyalties to change in your favor. That might be the most intriguing thing about the game. One thing is for sure: this has shot up to the top of my list, and I’ll be right there ready to take on the fight in 2026.