‘Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift’ Comes To Challenge Mario and Sonic for Kart Racing Supremacy

Sure, Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds are two of the most hyped arcade racers coming out this year. But that’s before the King came back. Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift is coming to take the crown as the most beloved kart racer of all time. Eight-player online races, 4-player split screen, and more lasagna puns for us to noodle around with. That’s right: it’s Garfin’ Time. From the team that made the 2008 Alone in the Dark game comes Garfield Kart 2, and I already know what my Steam friends are getting for Christmas.

When I think of Garfield Kart, the voice of Kazuhira Miller echoes within my mind. “Why are we here? Just to suffer?” No, we’re here to celebrate the return of the racing king, as we race through colorful courses as our favorite Garfield characters. Everybody knows that Nermal was far too OP in the original Garfield Kart. So, I’m hoping that this is a far more balanced event. Unironically, though, I did have some fun with the original Garfield Kart, even if it was just for the meme.

Still, I know that Mario and crew are shaking in their boots with this reveal. With the original Garfield Kart sitting at nearly 10,000 reviews on Steam with a “Very Positive” rating, I can only expect we’ll see the same resurgence of players flocking to this sequel. I only hope that the roster gets more stacked before release, or some post-launch content is planned. Eight characters aren’t much. Especially when the world of Garfield is unironically packed with characters.

Here’s to hoping we get a Pipe power-up that turns Garfield into his original variant, like we saw in All-Star Brawl 2. I hope, for all our sakes, they lean into the meme while making this a genuinely fun game. I’ll admit it; the art style they chose is actually kind of nice. There’s potential that they could be cooking with this one. We’ll just need to wait and see what kind of surprises Eden Games have up their sleeves with Garfield Kart 2.