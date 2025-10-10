Gen Z Sex Tribes and Bloodletting—This Week on VICE: Members Only

Psssst… To get past the paywall, sign up for VICE membership. A Digital Only subscription is $2 a month and turns off all the annoying ads on VICE.com. Meanwhile, $70 a year gets you the full digital package plus 4 issues of VICE magazine, delivered straight to your door.

GEN Z LOVES SEX

The world today starts to make a lot more sense when you realize that facts no longer exist and that really, you are just trapped in a series of neverending and ultimately irresolvable arguments that thousands, if not millions, of people are trying to have constantly. To these people, it’s not even winning the argument that matters, just having it is enough, because it reinforces their sense of self and identity at a time in human history when life is so fast and fluid that it can be easy to lose track of those things. Next time you’re wondering why everyone seems so angry, just remember: today, we fight simply to remember who we are.

That said, among the most stupid entrenched positions that people will try to talk you into is that Gen Z hates sex, pointing you toward teen chastity camps and declining Western birth rates as “proof.” Anyone with eyes can see that Gen Z doesn’t hate sex at all, it worships it, and wants to be surrounded by it at all times, jamming it in its eyes across every social media app that there is, creating in the form of “the gooner” the first ever out-and-proud archetype for a sprawling global onanism project that is responsible for friendships, weddings, and several thousand dubious basement conversions.

In the summer issue of VICE magazine we celebrated this, and this week on Members Only we published The VICE Guide to Sex Tribes in 2025—not purely represented by Gen Z, sure, but otakusexuals, #pisstok, anal vorephiles, and military e-girls probably weren’t spawned from the fevered imaginations of anyone who was born before the Nintendo 64 arrived.

VICE writer Emma Garland—whose Substack on sex and desire, Gabrielle, is well worth a few dollars of your money every month—took the lead with this one, and in the process saw things in the ‘Kamala Harris Hyena Porn’ subreddit that she wishes she never had:

If you thought you would get through this life without hearing the words “Kamala Harris furry NSFW,” I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news for you. There are currently over 6,000 people in a subreddit dedicated to imagery of anthropomorphic hyenas with Kamala Harris’ haircut and a huge human penis. (They recently discovered that female spotted hyenas have a “pseudopenis,” which is sort of like a thin fleshy drumstick, so they’re doing that now as well. Are you glad you know all of this? I, personally, plan on killing myself.) All credit to the group: very little of it is AI generated. There are some impressive original artworks in there of the former presidential candidate nutting behind a podium and doing Donald Trump up the arse, for example. Kamala may have lost the White House, but at least she won the Goon Cave.

BLEEDING YOUR BOYFRIEND IS A THING NOW

Last month, I received an email from a writer dangling a tantalizing proposition: she had signed up for a phlebotomy course to learn how to safely draw blood. However, unlike the motley crew of health professionals and medical students who’d also signed up to the course, Claire Lindsay had done so for the express reason of “indulging her vampire kink”:

“I’m incredibly turned on by blood… while most people would be happy enough just to live out these fantasies vicariously via B-movies and straight-to-Kindle erotica, I’ve always loved the idea of wearing someone’s blood as a necklace. Unfortunately, this isn’t the sort of thing you can reveal to a one-night stand. It’s hard to convince someone who doesn’t know your full name to let you slide a needle into their arm and wear their life force as an amulet. “Then, at the beginning of the year, everything changed. I met a guy… I knew he was the chosen one, and it was time to collect his blood.”

See how Claire navigated the suspicions of her peers, “a brief flush of shame,” and a fairly horrifying ‘training arm’ during her crash course in venepuncture.

We have some fairly huge news coming to you next week. Till then,

Kevin Lee Kharas

Editor, VICE magazine

