Gen Z Workers Keep Getting Fired—Here’s Why

A recent report found that 1 in 6 companies are hesitant to hire recent Gen Z grads for a multitude of reasons.

According to a survey conducted by Intelligent.com, 75 percent of companies reported that some or all of their recently hired college graduates were unsatisfactory, while 6 in 10 companies went as far as to fire a recent college graduate they had hired that same year.

Some of the quoted issues included unpreparedness, inability to handle the workload, and unprofessionalism. More specifically, many of the hires didn’t work out for the following reasons:

Lack of motivation or initiative (50 percent)

Lack of professionalism (46 percent)

Poor communication skills (39 percent)

Struggles with feedback (38 percent)

Inadequate problem-solving abilities (34 percent)

“Many recent college graduates may struggle with entering the workforce for the first time as it can be a huge contrast from what they are used to throughout their education journey,” said Huy Nguyen, Intelligent’s Chief Education and Career Development Advisor. “They are often unprepared for a less structured environment, workplace cultural dynamics, and the expectation of autonomous work.”

“Although they may have some theoretical knowledge from college, they often lack the practical, real-world experience and soft skills required to succeed in the work environment,” Nguyen continued. “These factors, combined with the expectations of seasoned workers, can create challenges for both recent grads and the companies they work for.”

Nguyen further noted that managers might feel tempted to feed into stereotypes of Gen Z, dismissing them rather than giving them a full chance in the workplace. However, “Companies have an equal responsibility to prepare recent graduates for their particular workplace and give them the best chance to succeed,” he said.

“By understanding the challenges of Gen Z workers, companies can take a more proactive approach by implementing formal employee onboarding programs that clearly outline company culture and expectations,” Nguyen continued. “Paring recent grads with mentors in the company can also pay huge dividends as that can provide Gen Z workers with the guidance, feedback, and support for them to succeed.”