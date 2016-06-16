The Incomparable Gerd Janson’s Back with Another World Class Remix

This article was originally published on THUMP UK.

What happens when you combine an up and coming Australian duo with one of the great DJs and remixers of the moment? That’s right, it’s the superlative Gerd Janson remix of “Grip” by GL! For the uninitiated, GL are are Melbourne based Ella Thompson and Graeme Pogson and they’ve got an album out very soon on Midnight Feature/Plastic World and we’re very much looking forward to it. And our old mate Gerd must be too, based on this magnificent effort.

The boy wonder’s turned in another classic because, well, that’s what Gerd Janson does. This one’s a Balearic tinged piano-house cut that might just be a summer anthem in the making. It’s certainly got us daydreaming about cold beers and warm seas at our desk, and if that isn’t proof of music’s transformative power then we don’t know what is. Check it out below.

GL’s new album, Touch, arrives very soon on Midnight Feature/Plastic World.