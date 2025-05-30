Get Yourself in the Summer Issue of VICE Magazine

The summer 2025 issue of VICE is hurtling toward completion. We have just two pages left to fill, and to do that, we need some help from the deepest and darkest recesses of your subconscious (or just some banal complaints about you wanting to see more drugs content).

As a loyal VICE subscriber, it’s time for you to invoke members’ privileges and write us a letter, which we’ll print and reply to in the famous VICE MAIL pages of our next issue.

It has a theme, if that helps drum up ideas. We’ve named it The Reasons to Be Cheerful Issue, and it’s a contrarian assault of positivity in an era of widespread default pessimism.

Jokes, gripes, and love letters; cultural observations and crackpot theories; rumors, secrets, lies, and hate; warmly remembered playground anecdotes or the greatest mistakes of your lives: We want it all, and we want it now.

The email address you need is membersupport@vice.com. Please put the word ‘LETTERS’ in all caps in the subject of your message, we get 1000 emails a day—mostly from boner pill salesmen or people who think they’re being followed by helicopters—so it can be tough to find them otherwise.

Thanks,

Kevin Lee Kharas

Editor, VICE magazine