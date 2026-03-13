Godsmack Announces New Live Album Ahead of Tour with Stone Temple Pilots

Godsmack announced today the upcoming release of a live album, Live at Mohegan Sun.

The announcement, which comes ahead of an upcoming headlining tour with Stone Temple Pilots, comes at a pivotal time in the band’s life cycle. The group underwent significant lineup changes last year when guitarist Tommy Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin retired from the band.

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And this live recording, tracked October 26, 2024, marks the original lineup’s final performance—a hometown show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Singer Sully Erna said in a statement, “It was just closing one chapter and welcoming whatever the new version of our career may be.”

That next chapter? The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026 with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

Erna continued, “I haven’t been this excited about a tour in a really long time, simply because the bands that we chose to take out with us are real rock bands that have real musicians that play real instruments.”

“Between Godsmack and Stone Temple Pilots, it’s going to be a hit factory.”

How to get tickets to Godsmack’s The Rise of Rock World tour 2026

Tickets to Godsmack’s The Rise of Rock World Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Godsmack tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Thu May 7 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville†

Sat May 9 – Camden, NJ – MMRBQ Festival – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun May 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu May 14 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Sat May 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple†

Tue May 19 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu May 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat May 23 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sun May 24 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Wed May 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri May 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat May 30 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Fri Jun 12 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Sun Jun 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Thu Jun 18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jun 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Jun 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jun 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jun 30 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jul 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater



Godsmack European Festival leg:

Thu Jul 23 – Athens, Greece – Lycabettus Hill+*

Sat Jul 25 – Plovid, Belgium – Hills of Rock Festival+*

Sun Jul 26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Novi Hangar Luka Beograd+*

Tue Jul 28 – Ghimbav, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest+*

Sat Aug 1 – Põhja-Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Rock Festival+*

Thu Aug 6 – Villena, Spain – Leyendas del Rock+*

Sat Aug 8 – Relvinha, Portugal – Vagos Metal Fest+*

Sun Aug 9 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera+*

Tue Aug 11 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz+*

Thu Aug 13 – Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Motocultor Festival+*

TBA Aug – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival+*

Sun Aug 16 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Meta Fest+*



U.S. Fall Dates

Sat Sep 4 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

Sun Sep 6 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Casino†

Mon Sep 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 9 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD

Fri Sep 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino†

Sat Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – KUPD UFest*

Tue Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Sep 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 20 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino and Resort*†

Tue Sep 22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – KQXR XFest