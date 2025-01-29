Grandpa Refused to Relocate, So the Government Built an Expressway Around His House

This is the type of petty I aspire to achieve. Although…this kinda backfired for Gramps.

Despite being offered £180,000 in compensation, a stubborn grandpa refused to move from his house in China—and his two-story home is now surrounded by a motorway.

The Chinese government offered Huang Ping a decent chunk of money to relocate so they could build an expressway through his property. However, he refused the proposal and insisted on staying in his home. Now, with the constant vibrations from ongoing construction, he’s having second thoughts.

“If I could turn back time, I would agree to the demolition conditions they offered,” he said. “Now it feels like I lost a big bet.”

Ping’s house is basically in a hole in the middle of this new expressway, with his roof pretty much level with the road. He currently lives with his 11-year-old grandson and expressed that he’d been dissatisfied with the government’s offer. So, he stayed.

As a result, authorities decided to build a bypass on either side of the home.

This certainly didn’t go as planned for little old Ping, who fears his grim fate when the expressway is up and running come springtime. Honestly, I’m just wondering how he’s gonna climb out of his hole every day.

“I do regret it a bit,” he said.