In Grand Theft Auto VI, a late-night drive can end with Jason or Lucia getting abducted by a UFO. The encounter starts with an abandoned car on the side of the road, and it’s easy to drive right past it if you don’t know what to look for. Here’s where to find the GTA 6 alien abduction location, how to unlock “The Truth Is Out There” trophy, and where to go after the alien dream.

GTA 6 Alien Abduction Location

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To find the alien abduction in GTA 6, check the road northwest of the Starlet Motel in Kelly County at around 2 AM in-game. The motel is east of Port Gellhorn, and the encounter can appear from Chapter 2 onward.

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Look for a car pulled off the road with its doors open and its lights flickering. The abandoned car can appear at other spots in Kelly County, so start with the motel road. If the car isn’t there, drive away and make another pass. You may need to come back on another night.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Get Abducted by Aliens in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finding the car is only the first step. You’ll need to follow a trail into the woods and then double back to trigger the abduction.

Step 1 — Follow the trail of clothes. Get out at the abandoned car and head into the woods in the direction its headlights are pointing. Use your flashlight or Focus if you’re having trouble spotting the clothes on the ground.

Step 2 — Walk toward the light in the trees. Keep following the trail until you reach the UFO. Approach the woman and let the scene play out.

Step 3 — Return to the abandoned car. When the woman asks you to get her car, go back the way you came. Returning to the car triggers your own abduction and unlocks The Truth Is Out There trophy or achievement.

How to trigger GTA 6 Alien Dream

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After the encounter, go to sleep at a safehouse as the same character who was abducted. It can take a couple of in-game nights for the alien dream to trigger. During the dream, look for a globe that shows you where to go next and a keypad that reveals the code you’ll need to get inside.

GTA 6 Alien Abduction Location 2 – Where to Find the Radio Tower in your dream

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The radio tower from the alien dream in GTA 6 is south of Hamlet, just west of the river and north of Shoeless Keys. Look for a fenced compound with a radio mast and a low building inside. It’s the same location shown on the globe during the dream sequence.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’re inside the compound, enter the building and take the stairs down to the locked door. Use the keypad code from your own dream, since it can vary between players. The door leads to an elevator that takes you down to the facility where the alien is being held.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Make sure you rescue the alien inside with both Jason and Lucia, that way both characters get permanent boosts to Health, Stamina, and Focus after completing the encounter. For more hidden easter eggs that improve your characters, check out our GTA 6 Permanent Stat Boosts guide.