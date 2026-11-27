In Grand Theft Auto VI, some of the best upgrades are hidden in side quests you can drive right past. You can raise your max Health by visiting Hell, boost your Stamina by completing a mushroom obstacle course, and increase all three stats by rescuing an alien. Here’s where to find the permanent stat boosts in GTA 6, including the Chapter 1 Focus reward and the choice you should make at the end of the No Flushers quest.

All GTA 6 Permanent Stat Boosts and Where to Find Them

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can permanently increase your max Health, Stamina, and Focus in GTA 6 by completing hidden encounters and side activities. If you’re still in Chapter 1, get Shirley’s rum before starting “Tourist Trap.”

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Here’s what each activity gives you and where to start:

Activity Stat boost Where to start Get Shirley’s Rum Focus Shirley’s house in Key Lento, before “Tourist Trap” Alien Abduction Health, Stamina, and Focus Look for a car with flashing lights near Starlet Motel at night Circles of Hell Health Red-lit garage in North Port Gellhorn The Final Flush Stamina Scan the #NOFLUSHERS poster in the Corsair Key restroom Mushroom Obstacle Course Stamina Shipping container near Lake Tallaloko, north of Milliport Kyle’s Mutated Strawberry Stamina Crop-dusting flyer outside Starlet Motel reception Iguana Shooting Focus Woods near the road construction site east of Port Gellhorn Brainwashed Focus IAA Black Site in North Mariana County Shooting Ranges Focus Griffin Shooting Range and Rodgers Ranch & Shooting Range

Which Stat Boosts Can You Miss in GTA 6?

Get Shirley’s Rum Before Starting “Tourist Trap”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

“Get Shirley’s Rum” is a Chapter 1 side mission that gives Jason a Focus increase. It disappears as soon as you start “Tourist Trap.” When Shirley calls out to Jason near her house in Key Lento on the way to “Pipework,” stop and talk to her. Head south to Three Sheets Liquor, ask the clerk for her rum, then bring the bottle back to Shirley.

Flush Yourself in “The Final Flush”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After flushing Dr. Merle, step into the chamber yourself before leaving the sewage plant. You’ll wake up with a permanent increase to max Stamina. Whether you can return for the boost after leaving is unclear. However you will miss out on the stat increase if you exit the building and don’t flush yourself.

Eat Kyle’s Strawberry When He Offers It

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In Chapter 2, scan the crop-dusting flyer outside Starlet Motel reception and head to McKittrick Farm. Finish Kyle’s crop-dusting job, then come back for his follow-up job to collect chemicals. Choose Eat when Kyle offers you the mutated strawberry.

How to Increase Max Health in GTA 6

Complete Circles of Hell

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Head to the garage in North Port Gellhorn between 10 PM and 4 AM in-game. Look for the red glow and “Welcome to Hellhole” graffiti. Talk to the people inside to start the encounter, then finish the fight for a max Health increase and the Legendary Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun. Our Hellspawn Shotgun guide has the map location and boss walkthrough.

Finish the Alien Abduction Quest

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

From Chapter 2 onward, check the road near Starlet Motel late at night for a car with flashing lights. Follow the trail of clothes into the woods, then return to the car when prompted to trigger the abduction. Afterward, sleep as the same character until you get the alien dream.

Complete the dream puzzle, then follow its clues to the real facility and rescue the alien. The final rescue increases max Health, Stamina, and Focus.

How to Increase Max Stamina in GTA 6

Step Into the Chamber in “The Final Flush”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Use WAiNK to scan the #NOFLUSHERS poster in the Corsair Key restroom, then follow the marker to meet Dr. Merle at Frank’s Waffles. Follow his quest to the sewage treatment plant. After you use the red button to flush Merle, step into the chamber yourself. You’ll wake up with increased max Stamina.

Beat the Lake Tallaloko Mushroom Obstacle Course

Head to the work site near Lake Tallaloko, north of Milliport, and look for a shipping container with a “???” interaction inside. Use it to start the obstacle course, then make your way across the crates and logs to the finish. The character who completes the course gets a max Stamina increase.

How to Increase Focus in GTA 6

Win the Iguana Shooting Challenge

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Listen for gunfire near the road construction site east of Port Gellhorn. Pick up the rifle by the group to start the practice round, then take the $250 wager and win the iguana challenge for a max Focus increase.

Complete the Brainwashed Sequence

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Head to the IAA Black Site in North Mariana County and enter 085355 on the keypad attached to the tree. Restore power in the bunker, activate both hangar buttons, then sit in the chair in front of the TV to start the Brainwashed sequence. Completing the sequence gives you a permanent Focus increase. Pick up the Brainwasher 1922 pistol by the TV when you return.

Earn Gold at the Shooting Ranges

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Earn gold on every course at Griffin Shooting Range for a Focus increase. You can earn another by doing the same at Rodgers Ranch & Shooting Range. Meditation spots around Leonida are another way to improve Focus as you explore.