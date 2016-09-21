Hear “Does It”, a Depraved and Beautiful Song from Tricky and CASISDEAD

​Music can take several forms. Of course there’s the obvious: it is a sound. But when you peel back the layers, music can be a colour, or a tone, or an emotion. On his new release “Does It”, featuring CASISDEAD, Tricky has delivered a smorgasbord replete with splashes of murky tertiary colour, looming dread, but also lust and excitement. It’s the sort of track that sounds hand-built for a dark, sexy-yet-dangerous penultimate scene in a movie.

The track is taken from Tricky’s forthcoming The Obia EP, which, alongside CASISDEAD, features a bunch of emerging and powerful artists – from Kiko King & creativemaze, to WOODJU and Syava.​ But until that’s released, here is “Does It” in all its depraved and beautiful glory. Listen below then peep some tour dates and pre-order links underneath.

Pre-order The Obia EP

Tricky on tour with Skilled Mechanics:

October 20th – Los Angeles, CA: The El Rey

October 21st – Solana Beach, CA: The Belly Up Tavern

October 22nd – Silverado, CA: Beach Goth Festival

October 23rd – San Francisco, CA: The Independent

October 24th – San Francisco, CA: The Independent

October 27th – Philadelphia, CA: Underground Arts

October 28th – New York, NY: Webster Hall

October 29th – Cambridge, MA: The Sinclair

October 30th – Chicago, IL: Double Door