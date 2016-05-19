Hinds Get Messy, Play Cool Song in ‘Easy’ Video

Hinds’ Leave Me Alone was one of the most entertaining debut records of 2015, carefree and frayed in all the right places, the sound of a band fulfilling all their early promise while giving very few fucks. So the new video for “Easy,” a shamelessly catchy standout from the record, fits in nicely. The Madrid-based quartet get filthier as the track progresses, smeared mascara turning into drawn-on dicks before the darkness gives way to mortuary whites. Few bands can turn leftover spaghetti into an defiant physical statement.

Check out the video below. Leave Me Alone is out now on Mom+Pop/Lucky Number.