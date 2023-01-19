How Microsoft’s Past Behavior Complicates Its Acquisition Plans

Last week the FTC surprised everyone when they actually took action towards stopping the Microsoft/Activision merger. So much so that Rob had to reach out to an expert to get into the nitty gritty about what this really means. He interviewed Matt Stoller, author of Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy, and they discussed the history of monopolies in the US, and how Microsoft history weighs heavily on the FTC’s decision. But first, Ren has stories to tell from her time playing way too much Dwarf Fortress, including a late breaking story of a young dwarf that just loves to carry gems around. Patrick’s wrapped on Immortality, and while he’s had a great time with the game, he does wonder if it wouldn’t have benefited from something akin to Return to Monkey Island’s hint system. After the break, we dip into the question bucket to hear more pronunciation goofs, and our worst, potentially job-losing gaming habits.

