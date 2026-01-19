How to Complete Arc Raiders Week 13 Trials (January 19)

Arc Raiders players can now dive into Season 2 Week 5 and begin tackling all of the tasks on week 13’s Trials list.

All Week 13 Trials in Arc Raiders

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Hopefully players took some time over the last few days to wrap up their Week 12 Trials in the game. Now that the weekly reset has occurred, it’s time for the community to get organized, prepare their favorite loadout, and head topside once again for Week 13’s trials.

Damage Queens or Matriarchs

Search First Wave husks

Damage flying ARC enemies

Deal damage to Shredders

Open ARC Probes

The deadline to complete these trials during week 13 is January 26, 2026.

How to Damage Queens or Matriarchs for WEek 13 Trials

After weeks of throwing snowballs at less threatening enemies, players are finally going to have to find and battle one of the game’s two most intimidating enemies during Week 13.

To find a Queen or a Matriarch, players need to enter a map that has either the Harvester or the Matriarch map condition. Actually dealing damage and chipping away at these massive enemies will require players to go topside with a pretty serious loadout. It would be wise to team up with a squad for this particular challenge.

Keep in mind that although it’s great to take the Queen or Matriarch all the way down, this Trial only requires dealing damage. It should still be possible to earn stars without fully eliminating the boss.

How to Search First Wave Husks for Week 13 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Compared to the previous Trial, this one should be very easy. Players simply need to find and breach any of the various first wave husks that are scattered throughout every map.

Head around the outdoor areas of the maps (the Dam Battlegrounds are a good option) and look for downed barons, wasps, or rocketeers to loot. Breach the rusted husks and repeat.

How To Damage Flying ARC Enemies for week 13 trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This Trial gives players a lot of options. Rather than targeting a specific type of enemy, players can complete this Trial by damaging any of the flying ARC enemies across the maps. Here is a list of every flying enemy that players can deal damage to while earning these stars:

Spotter

Snitch

Wasp

Hornet

Rocketeer

To easily complete this task, players should stay out of sight and use a long-range weapon to shoot down the flyers from a distance.

How to Deal Damage to Shredders for Week 13 trials

In order to complete this task, players usually have to visit the Stella Montis map. Alternatively, Shredders can also spawn in the Buried City if the Security Lockdown map condition is active.

The Shredders are hovering drones that can only be found at this location and they do hit very hard.

In order to take down a Shredder before it has a chance to knock you out, players should start the fight by focusing fire on their thrusters. That should knock them out quickly and allow players to deal enough damage to earn their stars from this Trial.

how to open Arc Probes for week 13 trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Much like the task to search first wave husks, this is another easy one that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

That should be everything players need to complete this week’s Trials.

Arc Raiders is available now on consoles and PC.