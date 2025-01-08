Humble Bundle Has a Great Humble Choice January 2025 Lineup — Including a Wonderfully Weird Game I’ve Been Meaning To Play

You know what doesn’t get covered nearly enough? The Humble Bundle ongoing subscription service: Humble Choice! So, for those who might not know, Humble Choice is basically Xbox Game Pass. Except you get Steam keys instead of Xbox selections. The Humble Choice options to kick off January 2025 are incredible, too! So, if you decide to join the Humble Choice service (or are already subscribed), here’s what you can look forward to!
humble choice January 2025 games
- Against the Storm
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Blasphemous 2
- Beneath Oresa
- Fort Solis
- Boxes: Lost Fragments
- Dordogne
- The Pegasus Expedition
You can own all of the above Humble Choice games for $11.99 a month! Truthfully, it’s a service I’m ashamed to now just be paying attention to. Especially considering that I rather enjoy most Humble Bundles (and they’re for a good cause)! But, that’s why I’m rectifying my ignorance now!
recommendations
- Beneath Oresa: Complete transparency, I had no idea this game existed before doing some research into it for Humble Choice. It’s a roguelike, which everyone knows I adore. But, also, it’s… Pokemon-esque? I dig the 3D battling mechanics, so it’s a no-brainer! “Beneath Oresa, a fighting roguelike deckbuilder, takes you deep within the city to confront your foes. As a strategist, choose your cards, upgrades, and artifacts wisely, but as a fighter, turn their positioning to your advantage.”
- Blasphemous 2: This is just a balls-to-the-wall Metroidvania I’ve been too afraid to take the plunge on. Gorgeous animations, challenging without being painful — it’s the perfect time to partake in some blasphemy for January’s 2025 Humble Choice. “The Penitent One awakens as Blasphemous 2 joins him once again in an endless struggle against The Miracle. Dive into a perilous new world filled with mysteries and secrets to discover, and tear your way through monstrous foes that stand between you and your quest to end the cycle once and for all.”
- Fort Solis: Now this is one I’ve been scoping out since it released! It came out during the pandemic, and it was meant to simulate “streaming programming.” It received good reviews back then! Now, the consensus is… a little less favorable. But, that doesn’t dampen my excitement in the slightest! “Answer the call from a mining base on Mars as engineer Jack Leary and search for the missing crew. Fort Solis will immerse you with cinematic visuals powered by UE 5 and voice acting of Roger Clark and Troy Baker. Explore the mining complex and reach climax of this narrative thriller experience.”