For Just $12, You Can Get One of the Most Reasonably Priced Bundles I’ve Seen in Some Time -- Including ‘Shenmue’ and ‘Sonic’!

Ha, I got you! …Yes, you’re still getting a great deal on a handful of games. But, now that you’re here, I can first tell you about the upcoming Awesome Games Done Quick week! Starting from January 5 through January 12, you can tune in to AGDQ’s 2025 speedrunning event! Many, many games will be featured, and it’s always insane to see how people exploit certain games to become one of the fastest players in the world! …Speaking of “fast,” here, you heathens. The details on Humble Bundle’s $12 offering in honor of the event. (Yeah, yeah, I’m getting to Sonic and Shenmue.)

For two weeks, you can buy the “Speedrunning with Awesome GDQ” bundle for a minimum of $12! (Though, you can pay a little extra to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation!) Included are the following games:

Shenmue 1

Shenmue 2

Sonic Lost World

Ori and the Blind Forest

Have a Nice Death

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Condemned: Criminal Origins

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Indeed, you can find the bundle here! For those of you who haven’t immediately rushed to that link and abandoned the article, let’s chat!

now with ‘sonic’ and ‘shenmue’ out of the way, we can talk about the 2025 agdq event!

……Honestly, I didn’t even know people were out here speedrunning Shenmue. Sonic, duh. But, a weighty action-adventure title seems like the worst game to speedrun. Although, I’m sure there’s plenty of busywork you can opt out of in Shenmue. Anyway. Got off-topic there for a second.

So, you can watch all the speedrunning shenanigans live on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel! If you happen to miss a particular game you wanted to see, the Games Done Quick YouTube channel will eventually add all the speedrunning goodness! Personally, I love watching speedrunners do the damn thing. Especially the head-to-heads. (And there’s going to be an Elden Ring race this year!) I still occasionally revisit this crazy Banjo-Kazooie race between Hagginater and duck. Quality. When you get a chance, watch and be astounded. In fact, look up your favorite game and watch how masters completely and utterly break it!