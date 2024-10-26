‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ Genuinely Made Shadow Cool Again

“Where’s that damn Chaos Emerald?!” Remember that 20/10 line from 2005’s Shadow the Hedgehog and how we all laughed? Back then, Shadow was a joke — a “I’m 14 years old, and this is so cool” caricature. Sonic was always silly; we accepted that. But Shadow was the teenager who just found out how cool cussing is and thinks guns are the coolest accessories for “awesome” characters.

Shadow has been a running gag between my partner and I for as long as we’ve been together. However, that all changed when we experienced Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game deserves a gold medal for two things: making Shadow cool, and making the lore between both Shadow the Hedgehog and that Sonic game… competent?

Videos by VICE

Like, watch this cutscene from the game. Tell me I’m wrong!

Now, yes, Shadow still errs on the goofy side of the anti-hero spectrum. But at least here, I can finally take him somewhat seriously! Do you know how big of an achievement that is after Shadow the Hedgehog and all the nothing the character’s done since?! Go on, watch all those cutscenes again. I challenge you to say that isn’t character assassination on a grand scale!

‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ remedies shadow as a character

Screenshot: Sega

If you don’t believe me, believe the game’s critical reception so far. This upcoming joke has a limited shelf life depending on more reviews goofing up the score, but please pretend that when you read this, the game still has an 80+. For any 3D Sonic game to hit anything 80% and above is a miracle. Against all odds, Sonic X Shadow Generations will likely make you feel… warm inside?

It’s the best kind of nostalgia bait. I wouldn’t dare ruin any of its surprises. But, man, Sonic X Shadow Generations is probably one of the best 3D Sonic games to ever come out! …God, reading that sentence back to myself seems so surreal. But, hey, I’ll proudly stand by that! Sonic Team, you did good! The Sonic franchise is… well, perhaps we’re not quite at “thriving” yet. It’s definitely a step in that direction, though!