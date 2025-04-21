Daily Horoscope: April 21, 2025

Happy Taurus season, stargazers! The cosmos starts this celestial season with an appropriately stubborn square between the Sun and Mars, contributing to greater feelings of indecisiveness or stagnation. The ego-driven Sun also forms a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde, which only exacerbates these wayward feelings. Either give yourself more time to think things over, or learn to accept the idea of moving forward without having all the information you want. Have faith in your ability to improvise and adapt in real time. A trine between Mars and Neptune boosts creativity and imagination. Explore outside the box. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s harmonious trine with Neptune increases creativity and imagination, which helps offset the square between Mars and the Sun. The latter alignment poses a challenge, raising issues with feelings of stagnation and indecision. Don’t be so quick to lean on old ways of doing things, Aries. The stars urge you to stay curious.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Happy Taurus season, stargazer! Your celestial season begins with an ongoing opposition of the ego-driven Sun to instinctual Haumea retrograde. Keep an open mind and heart as you proceed today, Taurus. No one gets it right one hundred percent of the time—not even you. Consider the possibility that you have more to glean from these circumstances than you think.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with Pluto, lending itself to greater communication and subconscious transformation. The cosmos presents plenty of opportunities to change for the better under this potent alignment. Remember, Gemini: even small changes can be immensely meaningful. Don’t be so quick to brush off the seemingly mundane. There might be more to it than you think.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a tense square with a conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries. With a conjunction of Eris and Chiron in the mix, this might be easier said than done. As tempting as it might be to act out of spite to prove a point, it only administers that lesson to you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its direct opposition to Haumea retrograde, making it more difficult to differentiate mixed signals between what your subconscious mind wants and what your conscious mind desires. Trusting your instincts might become more difficult under this potent alignment, but the stars urge you to try just the same. Leaning on the faith you have in yourself takes practice, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with a conjunction of the last-quarter Moon and Pluto under Aquarius. This positive alignment suggests sharper mental clarity in the face of transformation, creativity, and innovation. The last-quarter Moon and Pluto’s conjunction encourages you to let go of preconceived notions and entertain the unexpected. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Saturn’s conjunction continues for a few more days, maintaining a sense of friction or challenge in areas of love and finances. As frustrating as these ongoing hurdles might be, think of the silver lining, Libra. You will come out far wiser and stronger on the other side of these challenges. You just have to keep pushing forward.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The last-quarter Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Pluto, under Aquarius. This brief but potent alignment pushes you toward a place of rest, recharging, and recalibration. Your ability to weigh your options carefully and act in self-preservation will likely be the difference between prosperity and failure, Scorpio. Be kind to yourself as you get your bearings. There’s nothing wrong with practice runs.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a favorable sextile with the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries. These two dwarf planets govern our rebellious and vulnerable sides, respectively, and their positive relationship with prosperous Jupiter hints at a cosmic call to tap into these defiant streaks within your shadow self. Don’t be afraid to blaze your own trail, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus spends its final days in Pisces, maintaining a sense of challenge or friction in areas of love and finances. This is certainly an arduous time. However, the universe rarely operates without purpose. There is strength and wisdom to be found in these troubling circumstances, Capricorn. Absorb what you can. Keep an open mind.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The last-quarter Moon and Pluto conjoin under your sign, pointing toward a need to let go, recharge, and reset so that greater transformations can begin. As difficult as it is to let go of the past, doing so is necessary for true evolution. How can you navigate the road ahead if you have your eyes locked on the rearview mirror?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet forms a fortuitous trine with Mars on the cusp of Pisces and Aries and Cancer and Leo, respectively. Each celestial body is splitting the difference between a fire and water-based domain. Things might feel a bit more tempestuous or fractured under this alignment. Hold fast through the discomfort. Both sides have their merits, Pisces. Find the balance.

