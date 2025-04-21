John Cena Dethrones Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena captures his 17th World Championship reign, breaking Ric Flair’s record and dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Cena won the Elimination Chamber and called his shot for “The American Nightmare.” Shortly after that win, he turned on his friend and joined up with The Rock. He and Rhodes have been trading shots ever since. In the lead-up to the show this week, fans have been particularly hostile toward Rhodes. Not just on WWE SmackDown for their final showdown ahead of their match, either. While entering Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania, Rhodes was faced with even more boos.

At WrestleMania 40, Cena was a big reason that Rhodes won the championship. He held off Solo Sikoa from running interference for the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. This year, he entered with no fancy colors, no lights. Just a black screen with his name on it and his iconic theme song.

John Cena Wins 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41

The whole crowd is against the babyface champion. A man who, just a year ago, the same fans were rioting to win at WrestleMania. In the words of Bryan Danielson: fickle! As the match gets going, Rhodes prevents Cena from hitting the five knuckle shuffle with a Cody Cutter, eliciting loud boos. He tries to hit the bionic elbow, Cena halts it with a drop toehold and the AA. Rhodes kicked out. This time, the five knuckle shuffle connects, and he goes for a second AA. Rhodes counters, both men are up, Rhodes catches Cena with a right hand.

Cena is dazed when Rhodes tries his Cross Rhodes finisher. Cena hits a third AA and locks in the STFU. Rhodes scratches and claws at the bottom rope to break the hold. He gets dragged back to the center of the ring. Rhodes is fading, but he’s not out yet. The referee is knocked out when Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes, so there’s no official to count the fall.

Cena exposes the turnbuckle, smacking Rhodes’ head into the steel. He hits a fourth AA, the ref is back in, Rhodes kicks out. Travis Scott and the rest of the Cactus Jack crew make their way to the ring. Rhodes hasn’t forgotten Scott busting his eardrum at Elimination Chamber. He gets his “receipt,” knocking him out, but Cena is lying in wait. They have a tug of war with the title and Rhodes contemplates using it on Cena. He gets hit with a low blow and Cena takes advantage, pinning him for the win.

