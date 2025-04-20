WrestleMania 41: Iyo Sky Overcomes the Odds

Night 2 of WWE’s WrestleMania 41 kicked off with the Women’s World Championship triple-threat between Iyo Sky and her challengers Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Belair had an early advantage going after one of her greatest rivals, Ripley. Sky has much to overcome tonight if she hopes to retain her championship. Belair and Ripley are two of WWE’s most dominating forces in the women’s division. Throughout the feud, Sky has been greatly underestimated. She knows it, too, which is why she accepted the challenge.

Sky gets control of the match, diving off the top rope and hitting double knees to her opponents. It’s time for Belair to showboat, but the crowd isn’t feeling her at all. They momentarily team up to take out the champion. Ripley pays tribute to Razor Ramon with the Razor’s Edge. By this point, she’s showing her power advantage over Belair and Sky. All three women are down, a critical moment for someone to take advantage. Sky took the most damage landing on her face, but they’re all sprawled flat in the ring.

Iyo Sky Overcomes the Odds at WrestleMania 41

Belair spears Sky and hits a 450 Splash, but Ripley breaks the pin with a Riptide. Belair kicks out; that’s how important the Women’s World Championship is to these women. Ripley has the champion on the middle rope for another Riptide that Sky counters. Ripley gets her knees up, Belair takes advantage by hitting the KOD on Sky, Ripley breaks the pin again!

It’s time for Belair and Ripley to go at it now, and Belair comes with the trash-talking. Ripley hoists her up to the top rope but Bianca falls to the outside. Sky is countered by Ripley who sends her face-first into the post. Belair counters the Riptide and hits another KOD. Last second, Sky flies off the top rope with a moonsault pinning Belair to retain the championship.