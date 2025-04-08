Rhea Ripley Officially Added to WrestleMania 41 Title Match

Rhea Ripley will challenge for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania is quickly approaching, meaning the cards for the two-day event are official. IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship on the grandest stage of them all against Bianca Belair, a former multi-time WWE women’s champion in her own right. Belair won the Elimination Chamber in February to earn the opportunity. For Ripley she wants her rematch after her shocking loss on WWE Raw in March. Belair watched as Ripley lost the title, a heated exchange distracting the champion from SKY, who was regaining her bearings in the ring.

Rhea Ripley Added to WrestleMania Women’s Championship Match

On last week’s episode of WWE Raw, Ripley and SKY had their rematch with Belair as the special guest referee. It didn’t go according to plan, though, ending in a double disqualification. So, SKY retained the belt. Ripley’s chances of clinching her seventh WWE title, though? Squashed. In an effort to course correct, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made it official: SKY will defend against both Ripley and Belair at WrestleMania.

He pulled out the contract hoping they’d quickly sign it, however, Belair had a lot to say to her rival. She’s happy Ripely is in the match because she believes Belair is afraid of her. If she can overcome her friends turning on each other at Elimination Chamber, she can walk out of WrestleMania as champion.

Ripley tries to counter argue but Belair shuts her down quickly, shoving the contract in her face. Sky had heard enough of their bickering and missle drop-kicked them off the ropes. While no women are main-eventing either night of WrestleMania this year, this match as an opener would set the tone. Especially if a new champion is crowned in front of the Las Vegas crowd.