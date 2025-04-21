WWE WrestleMania 41: New Intercontinental Champion Crowned

On WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. The more opponents, the less likely Breakker retaining is. However, he flexes his power over them all. So how did Breakker lose the IC title?

Well, that’s thanks to Mysterio’s dirty tactics, turning on his Judgment Day stablemate Balor. Mysterio, early in the match, blindsides Balor and attempts a 619 that Balor counters. That moment set the tone for what came a short while later.

Videos by VICE

Dominik Mysterio Wins at WWE WrestleMania 41

Play video

Dom knocks down the champion for a 619, Balor halts his Frog Splash attempt. Balor heads to the top rope for the Coup de Grace, but Dom hits the Frog Splash and picks up the win by pinning Balor. The Judgment Day’s on borrowed time since Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left last August. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have added an interesting element, Dom leading the group is a long time coming.

“Honestly, Judgment Day died when Damian (Priest) and I got turned on,” Ripley told the Toronto Sun. “When we got kicked out, they died. They’re not The Judgment Day anymore and I absolutely have no idea what the hell they’re doing.”

Mysterio joined WWE in 2020 alongside his WWE Hall of Famer father Rey Mysterio. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, setting him on the trajectory of greatness in WWE. He eventually split from his dad and is now the most hated man in WWE, encountering loud boos wherever he goes.

After his split from his dad, he became a two-time NXT North American Champion. While neither reign lasted particularly long, an actual singles title reign from Dom is long overdue. He went from a nepo baby nobody thought twice about to a superstar in just five years.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.