‘Lou’s Lagoon’ Blasts Past Its Kickstarter Goal, but That Doesn’t Mean We Should Sleep On This Adorable New Adventure Game

I always love a good indie game success story, and it seems that Lou’s Lagoon is shaping up to be just that. An adorable aesthetic, alongside plenty of cozy vibes, seems to resonate with many players. Especially seeing as the game blew past its original $12k Kickstarter Goal with plenty of days to spare. There are still a few Stretch Goals the developers are hoping to hit, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that this becomes as big of a success as it deserves.

Screenshot: Megabit Publishing, rokaplay

Sure, the Game May have hit its initial funding goals, but the More Money They Get, the More Features We Get in ‘Lou’s Lagoon’

Lou’s Lagoon is one of those games I’ve been watching for a while. On my typical daily doomscroll through Social Media, clips are certain to pop up somewhere. And they always bring a nice smile to my face. The colorful world, creative characters, and everything in between look fantastic. Plus, I get to fly a plane in a cozy game. How awesome is that? They’ve packed up and headed to bluer skies, so you can follow along with the updates on this game there.

Videos by VICE

As players explore the titular Lou’s Lagoon, we’ll look forward to some standard survival fare. But getting to complete extra jobs, doing ring races, and more sounds like a great way to keep players engaged. And seeing as the development team at Tiny Roar Games is hoping to add more features via Stretch Goals, I can’t wait to see how ambitious Lou’s Lagoon is about to become. After playing Locomoto and Go-Go Town for so long, I can’t go back to cozy games without vehicles. They’re that much better.

Seeing as we’ve got a while to go before we’ll get the chance to step into Lou’s Lagoon for ourselves, be sure to back the project. If you can, that is. There’s a chance that backers may get demo access early, especially if the Stretch Goals continue to be hit. Plus, it just looks like it’s going to be a banger in the making. Passion projects like these are just the best thing, in my eyes.