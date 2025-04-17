‘Locomoto’ Is a Joyful Little Game, Combining Train Simulation and Life Sim Into a Comprehensive Package (Review)

Oh, to be a silly little cat, spending their day driving a train and serving drinks. That’s Locomoto, a game that combines the slower pace of a cozy game with simple train simulation to make an engaging new type of game. Rather than just needing to farm and try to survive by selling items, Locomoto starts with you and a friend “borrowing” a train from a local. Well, it’s better than it being “Grandpa’s Farm” once again, right? While I still have plenty of story to unfold, Locomoto surprised me in many ways and has become my go-to “not sure what to play” game.

Yeah, I’m Going off the Rails on the Cozy Train in ‘Locomoto’ (Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha)

At first glance, Locomoto looks like an extremely comfy, cozy game. And you’d be right. But it’s also a game that isn’t afraid to get into the more intricate details of life. In one of the earliest missions, we find out that one of the residents of the town we just moved into is sick. Very sick. There’s a good chance they may not make it if we don’t step in, and what better way to learn how to properly drive a train than when someone’s life depends on it, right? Thankfully, the train simulation aspect is rather breezy. It’s more about enjoying the ride than micromanaging every part of it.

And the train is the biggest thing, both literally and physically, that sets Locomoto apart from other cozy games. Rather than having a home, our locomotive is our sanctuary. We can build new pieces of equipment to use on the train. Crafting is surprisingly fun, feeling more like Minecraft or Enshrouded rather than just “get materials, click button.” We need to place things specifically if we want to build them; otherwise, we aren’t going to get that new chair to put in the caboose. And getting new train cars requires us to explore and revisit the man we stole the train from, which is hilarious and intuitive.

The map we get to explore in Locomoto is also rather large. Finding stamp books allowed me to unlock new areas to explore, so I was always on the lookout. I could chat with NPCs (Non-Playable Critters) and unlock new quests in these areas. Grabbing packages and delivering them would give me blueprints, tokens, and a bit of material sometimes. There is a lot to do and see in Locomoto, and I welcome that with open arms.

Customization Is King (Or Queen) in ‘Locomoto’, and There Are a Lot of Options Here

One of my favorite aspects of Locomoto had to be the crafting and creating. Being able to deck out my locomotive any way that I wanted to was surprisingly intuitive. I could craft something like a Hot Chocolate dispenser and hand out drinks to my patrons. If I wanted my train to look a bit fancier, I could paint the car however I wanted. And as long as I had the blueprint and materials to create something, I could make it happen, regardless of where I was on the trip. Everything I needed was inside the train cars at any given time, and I was incredibly thankful for that.

Passengers may occasionally ask for items, and it was my job to grab what they needed. It was a great way to spark up conversation between me and another critter, or I could earn Tokens from it. Using these tokens, I could redeem them for wood, fabric, and other items used in crafting. Plus, it’s a game that really shows the value of recycling, as I could earn plenty of tokens from picking up trash around the towns. I was always eager to play clean-up crew as soon as I pulled into a new station, because I never knew what I was going to find.

Getting passengers is super easy, as well. When I would pull into a new station, there would occasionally be a critter waiting outside for me to let them in. Grabbing their bags, I could offer them a seat and send them on their way. All I needed to do was grab some coal from the back trailer and drop it into the furnace. Then we’d be ready to hit the town running.

“Gonna Paint Your Train, Gonna Paint It Fine, Gotta Use Oil-Based Paint, ‘Cuz the Wood Is Pine”

Locomoto is just one of those types of games that puts a smile on your face until you sign off for the night. The aesthetic is adorable, the gameplay is incredibly solid, and the story that has been unfolding before me so far? It’s been great. I’ve been having the time of my life driving these folks back and forth and exploring the world of Locomoto.

There’s more depth than I originally expected when I started this, too. It’s got quite an expansive world to explore, and plenty of things to do. You won’t get bored quickly, which is something that tends to happen after playing so many samey cozy games. Sure, the train may be the real star of the show here, but it’s the little coal engine that could. Regardless of how many cozy games you play a year, Locomoto is one that you should be keeping an eye on.

Oh, and if you needed another reason to look forward to playing Locomoto? There’s a dedicated wave button and emotes. I just hope, eventually, we can join up with a friend and run the train together.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Locomoto is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.