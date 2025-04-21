‘Unbeatable’ Is a Rhythm-Adventure Game That Lives up to Its Name at Its Highest Difficulty (Demo Impressions)

Thanks to Dwayne, I got my hands on Unbeatable, an indie rhythm-adventure title that took great delight in laying the smackethdown on my candy ass (since The Rock didn’t feel like showing up last night. Travis Scott, you shittin’ me?). Anyway, that’s only down to the fact that I immediately threw it up to the highest possible difficulty just to test things out. On a more normal difficulty, there’s a pretty good time here.

‘UNBEATABLE’ Surprised me from the beginning

When I first pulled up Unbeatable, I expected an arcade-style game that challenged your reflexes. Also, maybe help you find out just how tone-deaf you were. I spent most of my time in the arcade mode, but there is also a legitimate narrative and adventure waiting for me. Here’s the Steam description:

“UNBEATABLE is a rhythm adventure where music is illegal and you do crimes. Follow the story of Beat and her band on the run, in a narrative experience full of big emotions powered by arcade-flawless rhythm gameplay.”

So, here’s what I took from that and the rest of the Steam page: This is a game I’m going to want to play in full. D-CELL GAMES clearly has a sense of humor just based on the matter-of-fact way they’re presenting this colorful and loud-ass game. When I started, it was surprising how simple it was. You either go up or down, and you dodge or block. And it’s all done to the rhythm of the music.

I got whipped very quickly when i bumped the difficulty level

Every time I play a rhythm-based game, my first instinct as soon as I get the controls down is to throw that difficulty level up and see what kind of torture awaits. I was not ready for what Unbeatable threw my way. I handled myself well on the normal setting. The growing pains were expected. But once I picked up on each icon hurtling towards me, it got clear.

And then I fired up “Unbeatable Difficulty”. I haven’t gotten my ass beat in a video game like that in a long time. Every single icon popped up almost as fast as I could blink. This isn’t a game that is just here for you to turn your brain off to complete. It wants to challenge you. I can’t wait to really dive into the story and see how the game changes throughout. And see if some of that difficulty shows itself in the narrative. Unbeatable has a demo available to download now and will release in 2025.