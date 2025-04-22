Rusev Returns to WWE on Monday Night Raw

After five years, Rusev is back in WWE. The Bulgarian wrestler made a shocking return during what would’ve been a tag team Championship match. While The New Day high-tailed it out of the ring, The Alpha Academy got a beating. He locked in the Accolade on Otis in the center of the ring.

He first debuted for the company in 2013, spending almost a decade collecting accolades before his release. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic had begun and WWE had a routine list of releases. He managed to become a four-time WWE United States Champion.

Rusev is back on WWE Monday Night Raw

While Rusev is back, there’s one noticeably absent face. Lana, his on-screen manager and real-life partner, did not join him. That doesn’t mean she can’t eventually, especially if she intends on stepping back into the ring again like she had before her release.

After their WWE releases, they joined All Elite Wrestling. Going by Miro, he captured the TNT Championship during his tenure. Several reports of alleged backstage issues over the years between Miro and AEW personnel soured the relationship between the two sides, and ultimately, he was let go earlier this year. Fans spotted the Bulgarian in town ahead of WrestleMania, fueling speculation of a return. CJ (Lana) debuted in AEW in 2023 but that didn’t lead anywhere.

Given the mixed bag reaction to WrestleMania 41 weekend, saving big debuts or returns for the Raw and SmackDown after Mania was a smart choice. The last 24 hours haven’t been in WWE’s favor due to the result of the main event Sunday that saw John Cena capture his 17th WWE Championship. The historic moment fell flat with many fans due to the lack of The Rock who inserted himself into the story just a month ago.

