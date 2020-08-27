Hurricane Laura Is In ‘Flight Simulator’ and Players Are Flying Right Into It

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an incredible simulation that lets players visit the far flung reaches of the planet. The curious player can cruise above the city streets of Paris, tour the world’s conflict zones, vist Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, or fly into the heart of Hurricane Laura.

Above & around Hurricane Laura



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Live Weather) pic.twitter.com/T7v8aJ0jhG — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) August 27, 2020

so i saw hurricane laura in microsoft flight simulator pic.twitter.com/bEdK64xFYS — chris (@NotModern_Chris) August 26, 2020

As first spotted by The Verge, players are using the live weather feature of Microsoft Flight Simulator to experience the hurricane from the safety of a digital cockpit. Laura made landfall as a near-category 5 hurricane in Louisiana just after one A.M. It’s downgraded to a category 2, losing power as it devastated the state.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/SCoude/status/1298743278909534208

https://twitter.com/WaifuHunterNyan/status/1298884625025073152

It’s a monstrous storm and a humbling sight to behold using the live weather feature in Flight Simulator. The game fuses AI to recreate the world using satellite imagery. A company called Meteoblue does something similar with weather patterns, updating the game with real world flying conditions. It uses the world’s weather radar data to recreate virtual weather patterns by dividing the world into 250 million boxes and simulating conditions in each of the boxes as the player moves through them.

To see Hurricane yourself, load up Flight Simulator and go to the world map. Under flight conditions, make sure you’ve toggled the live weather feature on. Make sure you know where Laura is and set a flight path that takes you through her storm system. You can spawn in the middle of the storm, but I don’t recommend it. Spawning into the middle of a dark storm can be hard to navigate, especially if you’re still learning to fly like I am. It’s better to start on Laura’s outer edges and fly in.