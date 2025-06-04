I Recently Tested VITURE’s Lineup of Glasses, Controllers, and Docks – This Is What I Think of This Futuristic Technology

Technology is evolving at a rapid pace. The ways to consume media are more available than ever. But at this point, it’s hard to encounter something genuinely exciting and new. That’s why I was very intrigued to test out the VITURE line of glasses and peripherals. I’d seen VITURE in the past, and always wondered how the world of XR/AR Glasses would work with gaming. After going hands-on with each of these products for roughly a month, it’s time to drop my honest thoughts on these, and what they offer to folks who are intrigued to try something a little less conventional.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

First Off, the Viture X 8BITDO Mobile Controller Is a Literal Game Changer, Even When You’re Not Using the Glasses

While mobile gaming continues to advance at a, frankly, frightening pace, controllers for our pocketable PCs haven’t. I’ve been playing games on Android or iPhone with the Razer Kishi for years at this point, and I hadn’t found anything that could take me away. Yes, the original Gen 1 Razer Kishi. The one with the stretchy bands on the back. That is, until I finally got a chance to dive into the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller.

Videos by VICE

I’ve been an 8BitDo fan for quite a while, especially of their PC controllers. Snappy sticks, great buttons and triggers, all paired in a great design and form factor. The VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate Gaming Controller has everything I could want on a premium device. Back buttons, hall effect joysticks, and it doesn’t feel flimsy. That’s something I couldn’t say about my Gen 1 Kishi, which felt like a strong wind could rip it apart.

While meant to pair with the VITURE XR Glasses, these are also excellent for those just searching for a great Android controller. While I cannot confirm if these work with the newest generation of iPhones, as I tested them on a Samsung Galaxy S23FE and a Google Pixel 7 Pro, I can at least say it makes playing games on the go much, much easier.

You Don’t Need To Charge This To Use It; It’s Powered By Your Phone

Adopting the typical ABXY/Xbox layout, the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller felt right at home with me. Microswitches seemingly lie beneath the LB/RB buttons, as well as the clicky and satisfying D-Pad. Compared to other 8BitDo controllers, including the Ultimate C Bluetooth controller below, it’s very stiff and clicky, rather than soft and squishy. I personally enjoyed it, even when using it with some of my favorite 2D platformers.

Pairing this controller with the free downloadable VITURE GamePal app turned my phone into a mini console. It was surprisingly slick, and immediately let me know which games on my device supported controllers out of the box. That’s how I learned that Genshin Impact finally had proper controller support on Android, actually.

If you’re an avid mobile gamer, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s adjustable for even the biggest devices, the controls all feel fantastic to use, and the ability to pair it with the VITURE Glasses makes mobile gaming more premium than ever before.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Viture X 8BITDO Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller Excels in Some Ways but Misses the Mark on Others

Translucent, smoky plastic surrounds not only the Ultimate Mobile Controller but the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller, as well. Now, at first glance, you may assume that this could be some sort of special edition controller that would pair well with the Steam Deck. You’d be right; the Special Edition OLED Steam Deck looks nearly identical. But, there are a few things about the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate C Controller that had me scratching my head, rather than loving my time with it.

On a purely aesthetic front, this controller is drop-dead gorgeous. It has the same feel as other 8BitDo devices, but the ’90s kid in me is screaming for that translucent plastic. If you’re using this exclusively with the VITURE Neckband, it’s the perfect companion piece. But, there’s a specific part about this controller that has me confused beyond belief. Looking at it, it looks like your typical ABXY/Xbox Layout. But, beyond the Bluetooth connection, it’s a Nintendo Switch controller. You may already see the issue.

Due in part to its inexpensive price, many people may be interested in picking up the VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate C controller for their Nintendo Switch. You totally can, but be ready to remap the controls before jumping into any games. Even connecting it via Bluetooth to Steam, it registers as a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, with B being A, and A being B. It can be a touch confusing.

If You Plan on PC Gaming With This Controller, I Would Suggest Getting an 8BitDo Adapter

Funny enough, my introduction to the 8BitDo family of accessories was the 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter. Being able to connect nearly any type of controller directly to my PC via an adapter made things easier and much more fun. Ironically enough, it also saved the Ultimate C controller from collecting dust. In Steam, I could fully remap the buttons, something that the Ultimate Software from 8BitDo can’t do. This made it an easy controller to grab and use whenever, seeing as it was fully customized and ready to go at the tap of a button.

Even checking the official compatibility list from 8BitDo themselves, there is no option to customize the controller mappings on the Ultimate C. Compared to some of their other offerings, the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate C is as basic as it gets. Yes, it pairs well with the VITURE Neckband and can be a cheap controller if you’ve got the necessary accessories to get it running properly. I wish they had put the guts of the Ultimate 2C, including the Hall Effect Joysticks and the like, in this gorgeous shell. If you need a cheap, extra controller, you can do worse. But compared to the Ultimate Mobile controller? It’s a step down, sadly.

Verdict: Recommended for VITURE Neckband Owners; Wait for a Sale for Everyone Else

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Viture Pro Mobile Dock, on the Other Hand? It Made Playing the Switch Feel Like Christmas All Over Again

One of the standout offerings from VITURE, and the one that surprised me the most, was the Mobile Dock. This unassuming, basic-looking black box harbors a lot of little secrets. Featuring an HDMI port, a connection spot for two pairs of glasses, and a massive 13,000mAh battery that lasts up to 8 hours on the Nintendo Switch, this thing was incredibly cool to experience firsthand. If there was a specific accessory that I would recommend after getting VITURE glasses? It would be this.

The first thing I had to try? Multiplayer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Katie. We plugged in the supplied VITURE Glasses and waited for the display to show up. We adjusted the dials on the top of the glasses and set off on a Grand Prix together. While it was a little goofy seeing a split-screen display on a pair of glasses plastered to our faces, the novelty was admittedly electric. We couldn’t shut up about how neat this was, and were already planning our next game session to test out.

But, what about for devices like the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally? Does this have a use? Well, actually, it does. A few of them, really. Firstly, you can use the dock to share gameplay with another person. Let’s say, for example, Katie and I wanted to play Go-Go Town, but didn’t want to hook a handheld up to the PC? We could just plug in a few cords and be ready to go.

Honestly? The Price is Right For What You Get Here

Now, the biggest thing that may be a point of contention for some is the price. The VITURE Pro Mobile Dock typically retails for a suggested MSRP of $129.99. This is expensive, yes. But considering that the price of a dock for the Nintendo Switch itself is roughly $60, the portability, additional battery power, and convenience can make this a more valuable purchase than anything else. Especially considering that this mobile dock also keeps your devices charging while they’re being used.

While I haven’t been able to test this on something like a plane, a road trip was a far more exciting way to test out the VITURE Pro Mobile Dock. The glare of a typical portable screen, especially one with a screen protector, makes playing on the go somewhat of a chore. This gets rid of it, all while improving the resolution and display of the original Switch. There’s even an attachment that allows you to connect the dock directly to the back of the Switch to make travel even more seamless.

If you like to travel with your Nintendo Switch? This could be the best thing to ever happen to you. With the Switch 2 right around the corner, I can only guess that this will also work with it. It worked flawlessly with any device I tested, and I can’t imagine the sophomore system from Nintendo will be any different.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Micro OLED, 120HZ, 3D Technology: The Viture Pro Xr/AR Glasses Live up to Their Namesake (And Their Price)

Of course, I had to save the most intriguing for last. The VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses. Nestled away nicely within a carrying case, I was shocked to see how light these were. Stylish, with an Electrochromic Film that can darken the world around me so I can focus directly on what’s in front of me. Dials on the top that allowed me to tune my viewing experience directly to my prescription strength. The initial setup and impressions were surprisingly solid. One thing to note right off the bat, however: if you have a big head, be prepared for these to squeeze on the side of it. I was unfortunately blessed with a watermelon for a noggin, so these did fit a bit snug. My wife, on the other hand, who was blessed with a normal-sized head, thought they were comfortable.

All I had to do to get things up and running was attach the included cable, plug in the Type-C connector, and I was ready to rock and roll. The magnet that holds the cable in place on the headset is incredibly strong, and I never worried about it disconnecting.

The VITURE Pro XR/AR glasses also came with four different nose pads. Which was a blessing in disguise, as the size of my head did slightly impede my experience. With the tallest nose pads added to the front, I slid them back on. It made all the difference in the world here, as the display’s true potential was then unlocked. Micro OLED screens popped up right in front of my eyes, and I was ready to dive into anything and everything possible. I played on my phone, my Switch, and my PC. No matter what I was watching, playing, or experiencing, the quality of the displays here is incredible.

There’s Even a Bit of 3D on Display Here, Regardless of What Platform You’re Playing On

The one thing that surprised me, as I went in completely blind, was the pseudo-3D elements. I was playing Diablo Immortal on my phone, and looked over at Katie. “I think these things have like… 3D in the display?” I said, confused as to what I was witnessing. It’s nifty and a little gimmicky, but it’s cool to see Mario Kart and Mario Party in a new dimension. Where this really excelled, in my eyes, was in the most unexpected place. Using it with my desktop to do work, seeing as I’ve been writing part of this review while in the glasses.

Is the VITURE Pro XR/AR a necessity? No, not in the slightest. But if you’re looking for a new way to experience some of your favorite games, consume movies and media on your devices that support display out (sorry Pixel 7 Pro, Katie would have loved to try it on you), or you need some space when you’re working? These are an amazing addition. I do hope that VITURE can find a way to accommodate larger heads in the future, maybe some sort of bendable arms or widened lengths. But for most folks? These could be a certified game changer for the way they interact with their favorite media.

Verdict: Highly Recommended