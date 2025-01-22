Iconic New York Venue CBGB Now Has Its Own Nike Shoes

Nearly two decades after it closed, iconic New York City venue CBGB is being honored with its very own Nike sneaker, and they are, for lack of a better term… DOPE.

Over on the House of Heat website, it’s noted that Nike chose to memorialize the “legendary” NYC club because of how it represented “the epicenter of punk rock and new wave music in the 1970s and 80s.”

“Opened in 1973 by Hilly Kristal, the East Village spot initially envisioned as a haven for Country, Bluegrass, and Blues (hence the CBGB name) soon transformed into a breeding ground for iconic acts like the Ramones, Blondie, Talking Heads, and Patti Smith,” Nike explains.

“Though it shuttered in 2006, the club’s influence reverberates through music and culture.”

“Now, nearly 20 years later, Nike pays homage to CBGB’s legacy with a special Dunk Low “CBGB.” The design draws heavily from the venue’s gritty interior and unmistakable aesthetic,” Nike continues. “Torn and grunge-inspired textures cover the upper, reminiscent of the club’s poster-laden walls.”

“Branding at the heel and tongue nods to the iconic CBGB logo font, while inner tongues feature street signs for Bleecker and Bowery,” Nike adds, “the intersection where the club once stood, cementing its place in New York history.

Nike finally adds that “official release details remain under wraps” at this time, but assures fans that “the Nike Dunk Low ‘CBGB’ is expected to drop soon.”