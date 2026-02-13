If You Have This Facial Feature, You Probably Have a Really High Sex Drive

If dating apps have taught me anything, it’s that people will swipe left over a single photo where someone is holding a fish like it’s their child. Sexual compatibility is like a mystical code you can crack with the right quiz, the right horoscope, or the right amount of therapy speak in a bio.

Now add a new contender. Hypnotherapist and “face reader” Lori Bell thinks one facial feature can tip you off to what someone might be like in bed, before you ever find out the hard way.

Videos by VICE

Bell’s focus sits on the lower half of the face. She suggests measuring from the tip of the nose to the tip of the chin, and she links a larger “zone” to a higher sex drive. In her words, “When this area is really, really big, you get somebody who is very connected to their animal instincts; fighting and f–king. All of our physical tendencies, including libido, come from this zone.”

She also says if your lower face is long or wide and you don’t think your libido matches, “you might just be repressing.” That’s a bold claim to make off a ruler and a selfie.

Then she moves to the jaw. Bell says a wide jaw suggests someone “is going to be domineering, pushing their thoughts, beliefs, and needs onto another person.” A narrow jaw, she says, points to “a social chameleon” who can become what another person or group wants.

If you want the quick-and-dirty version, Bell’s read breaks down like this, and she talks more about her theory in a TikTok video.

This Facial Feature Could Tell You What Kind of Lover Someone Is

Longer nose-to-chin distance : higher sex drive

: higher sex drive Wider jaw : more dominant

: more dominant Narrower jaw: more adaptable, more submissive

She says “padding” in the lower face is another clue. Extra roundness “soften[s] those features,” and she says a larger but rounded jaw can mean intense desire delivered in a gentler way. She also argues that a padded lower face can signal someone who wants to satisfy a partner, not only themselves.

Here’s the reality check. This whole tradition sits in the neighborhood of physiognomy, the practice of reading personality from facial features, and it has been widely discredited. Research on first impressions from faces also cautions that people form quick judgments that have limited accuracy, which can make the whole exercise feel convincing while still leading you straight into bad assumptions.

So sure, measure away if it’s fun. Just remember, the most telling facial feature for sexual compatibility remains the one that talks back, asks what you like, and listens to the answer.