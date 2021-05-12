Photos of Muslims Across the World Breaking Their Fast in the Last Days of Ramadan

For more than one billion people, coronavirus restrictions have prevented friends and family from breaking their fast together for the second year in a row.
Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by fasting, praying and giving to charity. Only when the sun has set do they break their fast with an evening meal called iftar.
Despite wars, economic hardship and the threat of ethnic violence, these photos capture the enduring joy of nightly feasts – and the sustaining effect of human connection – in uncertain times.