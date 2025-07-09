In ‘MAJJAM’, You Defeat Enemies with the Power of Friendship and Music

Another Dwayne special. The concept of MAJJAM confused me in the best possible way. It’s an MMO where music is the driving force. The idea behind it appears to be “What if a video game was a playable jam session?” And I read through the description absolutely floored by the idea. Because if this works, it’s going to be pretty damn amazing.

‘MAJJAM’ wants everyone to be able to play

I know I did a horrible job explaining the game just now, but here’s an actual description:

“In the lively world of MAJJAM, players interact with each other and their surroundings almost exclusively through rhythm and melodies. Music is the world’s life force — a sustaining energy that holds everything together and stands as the only defense against a corruptive presence known as Kodé: a dark and encroaching presence pushing fog tides where death and silence rule.”

“The ability to Jam is the main expression of music in-game, giving all players the opportunity to become musicians. The studio’s mission is to make the world jam together, so no instrumental expertise is required to cast melodies and rhythms.”

You Jam to solve puzzles, fight, interact with the environment, and more. I’m so intrigued by this idea that I don’t even know how to process it.

“The game’s technology auto-harmonizes all player performances online, with no noticeable latency. Players collaborate through intuitive gameplay mechanics, not musical skill, making creativity accessible to all. MAJJAM is not a rhythm game: it emphasizes communal creation as players express their characters’ musical abilities.”

I’ve spoken before about my love of music. And while this is obviously not Guitar Hero, I love the concept and what it seems you can do with the music in-game. I’m looking forward to seeing more of MAJJAM and how exactly these gameplay elements work with each other. You can wishlist it now on Steam and sign up for a playtest on the website.