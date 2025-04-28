‘Infinity Nikki’ Steam Launch Is Here – But Chinese Players Are Telling Newcomers to Boycott the Game

The Infinity Nikki Steam launch has been rocked with controversy, as players of the gacha RPG are outraged over changes made in the update. The backlash is so bad that Chinese players are warning newcomers to avoid the game. Yes, even casual fashion gacha games have this level of drama!

‘Infinity Nikki’ Steam Launch Spoiled By Drama

Screenshot: Reddit

Drama surrounding the launch of Infinity Nikki on Steam first started when developer Infold Games announced that the RPG’s newest outfits would now have 11 pieces. As a result, the game’s banners now have a pity of 220 wishes. The increased pity set off a firestorm in the community. Making matters worse, the studio originally advertised the Mira Crown fashion event as lasting 14 days, but then changed it to a much longer duration.

The Chinese Infinity Nikki community immediately called for boycotts on social media apps such as Red Note. However, international fans quickly took notice and wanted to join their fellow players overseas in protesting the game. Over on the Infinity Nikki subreddit, threads began to pop up all over the forum, with users encouraging a coordinated boycott with Chinese players.

A consensus I found on the subreddit was that players are demanding that Infold Games lower the new 220-wish pity system. Infinity Nikki players are also generally outraged over the Mira Crown fashion event being extended without any real explanation from the developer. However, anger toward the developers seems to be an issue that’s been brewing over time.

Chinese Players Warn Steam Users To Not Play The Game

Screenshot: Steam

The Chinese Infinity Nikki community took their boycott of the gacha game to the official Steam forums. Over on the site, they flooded it with threads warning new players not to download the RPG. For example, one thread read, “Avoid Infinity Nikki! A rushed, greedy, and disappointing game!” Another said, “Do not play — this game does not respect the opinions of players.” One thread simply exclaimed, “DO NOT GET! THIS GAME MAKES YOU UNFORTUNATE.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Infold Games has upset their community. Just last month, the Infinity Nikki fandom was furious when Infold changed the Steam Wishlist rewards without telling players. So, this seems like just another roadblock the developer is now facing in a series of recent stumbles. To put some of this anger into context for those not familiar with the game, Infinity Nikki is a gacha game. However, instead of wishing for a new five-star character, you pay to get new outfits.

The problem is, the game divides outfits into 11 pieces. So, even if you win the banner, you only get one piece — not the whole outfit. If you do the math, that’s kind of insane. You can actually understand why players are rejecting the 220 pity. Imagine playing Genshin Impact and having to win a banner five times before you get the actual character — and that includes losing 50/50s. It’s really mind-boggling when you put it into perspective.