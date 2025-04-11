‘Infinity Nikki’ Developer Angers Players After Secretly Changing Steam Wishlist Rewards

The Infinity Nikki fandom was sent into a frenzy after the game’s developer allegedly made changes to its pre-release plans on Steam. Players who expected better in-game rewards were angered when the game’s Steam Wishlist campaign was changed without an announcement. Yes, even casual dress-up gacha games are not immune to drama.

‘Infinity Nikki’ Steam Release Hit With Hurdles

Screenshot: Infold Games

To celebrate the upcoming release of Infinity Nikki on Steam, developer Infold Games launched a special rewards campaign. The more fans added the game to their Steam Wishlist, the better in-game rewards they would receive as each milestone goal was met. Sounds pretty reasonable so far, right? However, fans became angered when it appeared that the developer quietly changed the rewards for the 100,000 Wishlist’s mark.

In a tweet posted by the official Infinity Nikki account on March 12, the developer claimed that players would receive around 11 Resonite Crystals. But in a social media post on April 10, fans noticed that the rewards image had been changed to show only two of the crystals. The unannounced change immediately sparked backlash from players of the gacha game.

Many in the Infinity Nikki community took to social media to claim the move was due to ‘greed.’ Now, in all fairness, these rewards are essentially free, as you only need to Wishlist the game on Steam. Still, fans of the dress-up RPG were upset by what they argued was ‘deception,’ given that the changes to the rewards were made without an announcement.

Screenshot: Infold Games

In The End Players Still Got Their Promised Rewards

Following the drama, the Infinity Nikki Twitter account revealed players would also be receiving an additional 10 Revelation Crystals. In the April 11 tweet the developer stated “we’re giving all stylists an extra Revelation Crystal x10.

Interestingly, the new reward is NOT the missing blue Resonite Crystals that was initially promised in the original campaign images. Still, 10 Revelation Crystals are still better than nothing, right? Since the developer didn’t address the backlash directly, it’s impossible to know if this was due to players being upset.

Screenshot: @InfinityNikkiEN

It remains to be seen whether the new update will satiate the fans upset with the change. As someone looking in from the outside, it’s pretty fascinating how rabid the fandom is for this casual gacha game. And hey, I actually beat the original Infinity Nikki campaign when it launched in 2024 — so I do get it.

Whether you’re into pretty dresses or not, I actually highly recommend Infinity Nikki. For a free-to-play game, it’s a surprisingly great open-world RPG. Plus, the game oozes with the charm of Animal Crossing and offers a super comfy experience. Changing Steam Wishlist rewards be damned—it’s a fun game worth getting lost in. Infinity Nikki is officially coming to Steam on April 29, 2025.