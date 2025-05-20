Is This McDonald’s Combo a Cure for Migraines?

While it’s not exactly something doctors recommend, some migraine sufferers on TikTok are reaching for large fries and a Coca-Cola like it’s a prescription. And, oddly, some say it works.

“I know it’s just the salt and caffeine,” one person wrote, “but every time I have a migraine or even one coming on, I get a Coke and a fry and it’s immediately cured.”

It’s been dubbed the “migraine meal” by social media users—though the basic combo of sugar, sodium, and carbs has been floating around in migraine forums for years. The specific McDonald’s version is just the latest to gain traction. Some people add ibuprofen. Others swear it only works if it’s full-sugar Coke, not Diet.

Neurologists say there’s some science that could explain the hype. Caffeine is known to help relieve migraine symptoms, especially when paired with pain relievers. “We know the caffeine can help migraines in the short-term therapy of them,” Dr. David Walker told Verywell Health. It also helps boost the absorption and effectiveness of meds like acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

The fries may also play a role. Migraines can sometimes be triggered by low sodium levels, blood sugar dips, or just not eating enough. Dr. Jessica Lowe pointed out that for some patients, carbohydrates can help stabilize symptoms, especially when the attack is linked to hunger or fasting.

Then there’s the craving itself. Dr. Matthew Robbins, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, notes that many people experience “prodrome” symptoms before a migraine hits—including changes in mood, fatigue, and food cravings. So if your brain is pushing you toward a drive-thru, it might not be random.

Still, none of the experts are handing out fast food endorsements. What helps one person might trigger someone else. And for people with migraine-related nausea, the idea of fries and soda might be impossible to stomach. More importantly, relying on the combo too often could be a sign of a bigger problem.

“If someone finds that they improve with this hack, that’s great for them,” Robbins told TODAY. “But if they’re using it often, that’s not good for you either.”

Comfort food might offer quick relief—but it’s not a long-term plan.