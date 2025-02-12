Is Travis Kelce Retiring from the NFL?

Travis Kelce knows he has something special going on in his life. Not only is he as decorated of an athlete as there is in the current state of sports, but he’s also built an uber-successful “New Heights Podcast” business with his brother, Jason Kelce. The future NFL Hall of Famer has even invested in various companies, namely the popular Garage Beer business.

Oh, and he’s been dating Taylor Swift for multiple years. How could I forget that?

So it’s no wonder then, that the Kansas City Chiefs star is contemplating retiring, as he admitted during Wednesday’s brand-new podcast episode. Kelce finds himself fresh off his 11th NFL season and approaching a 12th campaign that would see him turn 36. In terms of football, that’s an age where many players who make it that far begin to see their talents diminish and walk away from the game.

The Ohio native has a tough decision to make this offseason.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Definitely Has Retirement on His Mind

There’s a difference between shutting the door and keeping it open, and how he explained it in the podcast, it sounds like the door to retirement is wide open and awaiting an offseason of contemplation.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year and right now, I am just kicking everything down the road,” he shared. “I am kicking every can I can down the road.”

He added that he’s not “making any crazy decisions” in the moment.

Listening further and more closely at what he discussed on what was an emotional podcast between him and his brother, who was a former star with the Philadelphia Eagles (the team that beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl), suggests that retirement is a very real possibility.

Kelce mentioned how he’s played up to three extra games per season during Kansas City’s incredible stretch, “That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body. “He’s right. Since 2019, Kelce and the Chiefs have played 19(!) playoff games. In other words, Kelce has basically played an extra season, which only is 17 games, then many players around the league. Look at a team like the New York Jets. Their players haven’t seen a postseason game in 14 years.

He also sounded heartfelt when he said early on in the podcast that this would be an emotional offseason losing a lot of his teammates due to contract situations, and the way he said it suggested a bit more finality to it than maybe he intended, “Obviously the last time I’ll see probably a lot of those guys.”

The tight end also gave an emotional thank you to his “amazing family” while also acknowledging that he has “a beautiful life.”

There were a lot more nuggets that he dropped which implied him leaning towards calling an end to his illustrious career, even going as far to say “It’s a tough pill to swallow” when you’re in the back half of your career and can’t produce like you once did. It’s no secret that the 2024 season was not his strongest one, which supports exactly what he said.

“I think I could play,” he went on. “It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

The Travis Kelce retirement watch is officially on.