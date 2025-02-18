I’ve Always Wanted To Learn Japanese, and ‘Shashingo’ May Be the Best Way To Make That Happen

Now that the Duolingo owl has met its untimely demise, there’s got to be a better way to learn Japanese. Since there are plenty of games that never see a North American release? I may as well brush up on my Japanese skills so I can experience the latest Yokai Watch. Or, some classic Medabots games. And it seems like Shashingo may be the most adorable and fun way to make this finally happen. Learning Japanese while taking photos seems like an excellent way to get the basics down.

Screenshot: Autumn Pioneer

‘Shashingo’ Is Great To Learn or Relearn Many New Words and Phrases in Japanese

Learning a new language is one of the most difficult things in the world. While my school offered Spanish, I always wanted to learn either German or Japanese. And in my adult life, it feels like free time is harder to come by than ever. So, why not combine two of my favorite things to teach myself something new? Shashingo is a digital photography game that also doubles as a language tutor, and that idea is so nifty that I’ll need to jump in as soon as I can.

Exploring a fictional town, snapping pictures will teach players how to say a few hundred words in Japanese. While there is currently no DLC available for the game, it does appear that the developer is interested in adding additional words and phrases to Shashingo. It may be enough to get you through a vacation or a visit to Japan, and that’s more than enough for me. Plus, it’s always great to learn some new skills and flex my digital photography skills, even if I’m not scored on the pictures I take. I just can’t get over how beautiful Shashingo is.

While not available on PlayStation or Xbox yet, Shashingo is available to download on PC and Nintendo Switch. As a Solo Developer project, Shashingo has plenty to love about it. Superb environmental design, strong art, and a great message. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to start learning Japanese, and I think I know the best way to start my journey.