Wholesome News Alert: Alex Trebek Is Returning to ‘Jeopardy!’

Back in March, beloved long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of nine percent at that stage in the disease. But despite the grim prognosis, the 79-year-old television personality is back at work for the game show’s upcoming 36th season and says to be “on the mend” following extensive chemotherapy treatments, which he says are “thankfully now over.” This is welcome and wholesome news, especially after watching Trebek look spritely and healthy in a teaser video previewing the upcoming season. Watch Trebek give the good news below and have your heart warmed when he says, “it’s another day at the office for me and it’s an exciting day because so many great things are happening.”

Jeopardy! is already filming its next season, but it will air in syndication on September 9. Trebek has been hosting the program since 1984.

