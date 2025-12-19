John Cena Addresses The Rock and Travis Scott Abandoning WWE Storyline

John Cena retired from professional wrestling last weekend and it’s been a hot-button topic. Fans are showing frustration not only over how the match ended, but the whole retirement tour. For the first time since his retirement, Cena is publicly addressing the finish and his retirement tour.

“’Hey, you have The Rock and Travis Scott.’ Awesome, we can plan all this stuff. [Then it was] ‘Hey, you don’t have those two guys anymore,’” Cena said on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? (h/t: WrestleZone). “Not once, not once, did you and I ever—not once, the whole world has had this conversation about like, ‘Well, what would it would have been like if the two guys in it with their d–k in the dirt, not once, had a conversation about ‘Man, what would it have been like if we had those guys?’ No, it was, ‘OK, what do you do next?’”

Cena turned on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber with the help of The Rock and Scott. Scott helped him win the championship from Rhodes at WrestleMania and was never seen again.

John cena responds to criticism over retriement tour

“Let’s walk down hypothetical street. Let’s say everyone who showed up at the Chamber is active until August,” Cena says. “That robs us of John Cena/Randy Orton, that robs us of John Cena/CM Punk, John Cena/Ron Cena, John Cena/AJ Styles, John Cena/Logan Paul, me, and you for the last one.

So yes, the story that might have been might have had star power and gravity and who knows what, but what we got by just being like ‘These are the pieces left.’ What we got, for me personally, was beautiful.”

Logan Paul previously claimed that Scott no-showed the build to their six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank. Paul and Cena wound up teaming together against Rhodes and Jey Uso.

