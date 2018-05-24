John Mayer’s “New Light” Video Is a Self-Conscious Shitpost and I Love It

The perpetually thoughtful John Mayer released the certified bop “New Light” earlier this month and now he’s given us a video to go with its smoothness. Rather than have himself literally cruising up Malibu in high-definition, he’s been placed in extravagantly, amusingly shitty green-screen backdrops while mugging for the camera and wearing house clothes. The busted, Tim & Eric-esque aesthetic here is intentional, of course; Mayer (or as the video identifies him, “John Mayor”) poking fun at his serious image by getting warped to various locales and appearing alongside himself playing guitar.

A tweet from Mayer says that the video was done by “a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos” due to budgetary reasons, but be honest dude: you just wanted to meme. You wanted to catch up with the irreverent kids of today and their shitposts. It’s fine. We know what you’re doing, but you pulled it off so it’s all good. We thank you for this. Watch the “New Light” video below.

