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Music

Just Like Heaven 2026 Lineup Announced: The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem to Headline

Plus Whitney, Chromeo, The Rapture, Feist, and more.

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Goldenvoice just announced this year’s Just Like Heaven festival lineup.

The Southern California festival is slated for August 22, 2026 in favor of the usual May positioning. Just Like Heaven 2026 will take its rightful place Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

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just like heaven 2026
Julian casablancas of the strokes, Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage & James Murphy of LCD SOundsystem, photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns

For the sixth year of Just Like Heaven, The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem are in the headlining slot, with Chromeo, The Rapture, Feist, TV Girl, Twin Peaks, Dayglow, Porches, STRFKR, Whitney, Matt & Kim, This Is Lorelei, and more appearing on the undercard.

Just like heaven 2026: How To Get tickets

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Just Like Heaven 2026 (opens in a new window)

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Fans can register now to be the first to get passes when they drop this Friday at 11 AM PST.

There are four tiers of GA passes available, starting at $209. VIP passes are also available, starting at $439 for the first tier, followed by the Clubhouse pass which starts at $699. A $49.99 down payment plan will also available, for the normal people.

Once tickets go on sale, you can also find passes on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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