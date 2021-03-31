Why Does Basically Everyone Do This V-Finger Peace Thing in Photos?

Having to smile when the world is a deep, dark place full of disease and death is bad enough but what am I to do with my dumb hands hanging off the sides of my body? There’s no time to think before the flash goes off, so I improv. Spontaneously, my index and middle fingers pop up into a V, the palm facing outward, the rest of the hand clenched.

Introducing the “Tell Me Why” series where we overanalyse all our weird, everyday behaviours you didn’t even know were weird till you got here.

But Inoue wasn’t the only person flashing V-fingers at the time. Another popular and more colourful theory ropes in another celebrity, the American figure skater, Janet Lynn.

“In Japan, I have seen the Inoue Jun theory advanced most often as an explanation for the origin of this practice,” says Karlin. “I think the practice is a testament to the power of the media, especially television, in postwar Japan for propagating new tastes and practices.”

“I think the Japanese mass media played a large role in propagating this practice,” says Jason G. Karlin, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo and an expert on Japanese media culture. He details an incident that happened in the early 1970s when amateur photography was becoming popular in Japan. The Japanese camera company Konica produced a TV commercial in 1972 that featured a pop singer named Jun Inoue, who was known for making the V-sign while on stage. Inoue flashed it in this commercial as well, which allegedly took the gesture mainstream.

But is there more to this than just giving your hands something to do in photos? What does it actually signify? And why do we all do it, regardless or race, creed or status? I tried to find out to add some meaning to my otherwise empty gestures.

But why? Once associated with Asians cultures, for whom the sign was as culturally embedded as saying “cheese” is to English speakers, V-fingers have slowly and steadily swept worldwide. A quick search online reveals that Asians, and especially the Japanese , have long favoured this gesture. But today, it’s popped up everywhere, and South Korean K-pop stars seem to love it as much as Beyoncé and Blue Ivy .

During the 1972 Winter Olympics held in Japan, the then 18-year-old Lynn was expected to take gold on the ice, having previously won the U.S. championships five times in a row. “But — horror of horrors! — during a spin around two minutes into her graceful, impressive performance, she fell over on her, er, bottom,” reads a piece in The Japan Times. “But, to the surprise of the Japanese watching, who may have expected her to be heart-broken or dutifully ashamed, she just smiled, got up and soldiered on.”

The story goes on to say that the Japanese, who’re culturally known for not taking failure well, were blown away by Lynn’s attitude. Lynn won over fans even though she lost the gold, and in the magazine interviews that followed, signed off with the words “Peace and love” (a nod to the late hippie era).

The Japan Times piece talks about the rumour that Lynn’s habitual and charming flashing of the V-sign thus kicked off the trend, but the writer admits being unable to find a single photo of Lynn actually posing with her fingers outstretched. “Have any readers seen such photos?” they asked readers.

Yet another theory states that Lynn didn’t kickstart the trend as much as consolidate one that was already brewing.

“In the 1968 baseball comic Kyojin no Hoshi (Star of the Giants), a protagonist struggling with father issues, and the pressure of competition, gets his dad’s tacit approval when the elder throws him a ‘V’ before a big game,” reads an article published in TIME magazine. “The volleyball manga Sain wa V! (V Is the Sign) was created shortly after and was adapted into a television series with an infectious earworm of a theme that features the chant “V-I-C-T-O-R-Y!””

But young people sticking out their fingers today might not be an ode to a person or a comic as much as have it serve a purpose: to make your face appear smaller and sweeter in photos. Or as the Japanese put it, more kawaii.

“In Western culture, we’ve come to think of kawaii as a synonym for cute,” a Wired piece on the power of kawaii explains. “In Japan, where the kawaii aesthetic has been its own pop culture phenomenon for decades, the word is a bit more complex.”

In the 80s, when digital cameras were just starting to hit the shelves and magazines for women and girls were getting popular, the kawaii aesthetic took off. The V-sign for the boomers when they were younger was what the pout or the RBF has been to the millennials.

A video on how to get your V-sign kawaii-approved says that “the trick is to tilt the fingers towards the face and tilt the face forward.” It gives a couple other hacks too. “You can also try touching your face with any of your fingers or spreading them on the side of any of the eyes. Add a wink and a duckface at the same time, and success is guaranteed,” it promises. (Send me photos on dhvani.solani@vice.com if you liked the outcome of these instructions.)