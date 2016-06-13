Kanye West’s ‘Cruel Winter’ Cut “Champions” Is Now Available

Photo via

It feels like we’ve been in a constant state of Kanye West release-flux, hasn’t it? A little over a week ago, Kanye West premiered the first single for Cruel Summer on LA’s Real 92.3. The then-untitled single was a pretty huge track, despite no official release from G.O.O.D. Music. For the track, Kanye assembled some of G.O.O.D. Music’s leading cavalrymen, as well as other frequent collaborators like 2 Chainz, and a fresh out of prison Gucci Mane. Today, the song’s been released to all major music platforms for sale and streaming under the since realized title of “Champions,” and it’s perfect for you to drive a hundred miles down a highway, screaming “now that Gucci home, it’s over for you Gucci Clones!”