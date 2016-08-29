Here’s Kanye West’s New Video for “Fade,” Premiered at the VMAs

On Thursday afternoon, we wondered what Kanye West might do with the four minutes of free stage time that the VMAs were giving him. This, after all, is a man who made whose incident at the 2009 VMAs remains an unnecessarily big deal, even in the middle of his constant news cycle.

In the end, he used his full four minutes for a wide-ranging speech before premiering a new video for The Life of Pablo‘s third single, “Fade.” It stars GOOD Music member Teyana Taylor running through a routine similar to that of the final scene in Flashdance.

Kanye’s speech, which you can watch below, ran from explanations on his much-publicized fallout with Taylor Swift through to comments on the background of the “Famous” video. “We came over in the same boat,” he said of the video, “but we all in the same bed… well, maybe different boats.”

He also talked about his position within the industry, saying that “My role models are artist-merchants. There’s less than 10 that I can name in history: Truman, Ford, Disney, Jobs… West.”

Watch the video for “Fade” below or over at Tidal.

“I came here to present my new video, but before I do that, Imma talk.” – @kanyewest #VMAs https://t.co/ukVtlkcIsD

