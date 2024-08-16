“Ketamine Queen” Arrested for Matthew Perry’s Death

Jasveen Sangha, the “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood, has become a central figure in the case following the death of the Friends actor Matthew Perry, who drowned after taking a large dose of ketamine at his home on October 28, 2023.

This week, five people were arrested and charged over Matthew Perry’s death, including Sangha and another alleged dealer named Eric Fleming, two doctors named Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, and Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

“These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” said US. Attorney Martin Estrada.

Sangha, a 41-year-old dual British and American citizen, appeared in court wearing a bright green Nirvana sweatshirt to plead not guilty. Prosecutors claim that Sangha played a central role in Perry’s drug supply chain and that she provided Perry with the ketamine that ultimately led to his death. She was denied bail and remains in custody. Her trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Prosecutors allege that Sangha is part of a larger criminal network and that her North Hollywood home doubled as a drug distribution hub, where investigators found over 80 vials of ketamine and thousands of other pills, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and Xanax.

Sangha lived a loudly lavish life that she flaunted on Instagram, attending high-profile events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, according to the Daily Mail, and taking trips to Japan and Mexico shortly after Perry’s death—all while being linked to ketamine distribution and a different case of a ketamine-related death.

In 2019, Sangha was reportedly contacted by a family member of a deceased customer named Cody McLaury. In response, investigators claim that Sangha then searched online to determine if ketamine could be listed as a cause of death. Not a good look!

Now, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” could face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.