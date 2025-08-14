Kid Cudi Details Struggles With Fame That Led to Overdose

Kid Cudi has been incredibly vocal about his mental health struggles over the years. Depression causes us to feel extremely isolated from others, unworthy of love and wildly critical of ourselves. Fame only exasperates this feeling; the pedestal might feel nice initially until the magnifying glass turns up the pressure exponentially. Consequently, Cudi wasn’t fully prepared for these issues and it tanked him accordingly.

Recently, he candidly spoke to CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his book, Cudi: The Memoir. It details his long career, as well as his early issues with drug addiction.”That was my life for a while, you know? I was running to the grave and I had a death wish,” Kid Cudi explains. Additionally, he admits feeling very “dark and suicidal,” noting that although there was plenty of success, he was restless. “I mean, the success was there, but happiness… I don’t think I felt happy,” Cudi adds. “I had a hard time dealing with the fame, and the reason why I was doing cocaine was so I didn’t blow my brains out.”

Kid Cudi Candidly Opens Up About His Drug Addiction

When it comes to the overdose, Cudi shares an excerpt from his book to GQ. There, he reveals that around the time of Man on the Moon II, his issues with cocaine were stronger than ever. As a result, the album reflects this tumultuous headspace. “I tried to get up off the bed, but my legs wouldn’t work, so I collapsed to the floor and started to crawl,” he writes. “Eventually, I gave in and just laid on the ground. My heart was racing. It felt like it was going to burst any minute.”

“I felt like I had demons latched on to me. I needed to soundtrack the moodiness I was feeling,” Kid Cudi adds.

