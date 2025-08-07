Kirby and the Forgotten Land Is Coming To Switch 2—With Brand New Content

Nintendo’s platformer development skills are undefeated. They cranked out a huge hit with Donkey Kong Bananza, and Super Mario Odyssey was a classic.

However, there is one game that seems to have gone under the radar in terms of discussion. Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which was released on the original Switch, was pretty well received, but doesn’t get mentioned like the other two games.

Perhaps a second life on the Switch 2 will change that?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Is Heading to the Nintendo switch 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming back around. Nintendo just announced that it will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, as well as a story campaign called Star Crossed World.

This, in my opinion, already puts it head and shoulders above other Nintendo Switch 2 Editions. Getting brand new gameplay content should honestly be the standard for these upgrades. I understand that Nintendo still wants to support the OG Switch, but you still have to incentivize the change somehow.

Here is what Nintendo is promising with Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Switch 2 upgrade

The brand-new story called Star-Crossed World

New Starry Stages

New in-game figurines to collect

Three all-new Mouthful Modes

New Colosseum challenge

Improved resolution and faster framerate while playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

If you already own the game, you’ll only have to pay $20 for the upgrade pack, which is pretty reasonable given that there is actual brand-new content in the game. I think Nintendo needs to consider Kirby and the Forgotten Land the first original Switch game that would be a must-have on the new console.

Donkey Kong Bananza is the clear choice for the Switch 2 exclusive as the go-to. But with the new gameplay additions, if you loved the game the first time around and you’re on the fence about the console, this might be the reason to make the leap.