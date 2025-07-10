‘Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’ Is a Hidden Gem, One That Shines Brighter Than Ever Before on Switch 2

Do you like tower defense? What about hack-and-slash games? Maybe a wee bit of town builder gameplay in there for good measure? Perhaps some of the greatest character designs we’ve seen come out of a massive studio in the past decade? I’m not describing a dream, I’m describing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. A game that seamlessly blends all of the aforementioned game types into a beautiful stew of incredible gameplay and visual design, with a pinch of Xbox 360-era charm for good measure. Nearly every person who has played Kunitsu-Gami has walked away loving it, but that’s the problem. Not enough people have played Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and if you picked up a Switch 2, you owe it to yourself to dive in.

Screenshot: Capcom

I Have To Admit, I Overlooked ‘Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’ When It First Released. I Regret Every Second.

I’ve never played anything quite like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess before. I don’t think I’ll ever play anything like it again. On paper, the idea sounds rather out in left field, doesn’t it? A tower defense, hack-and-slash, town builder with semi-linear progression, a surprisingly deep and exciting story, and a vivid graphical style. A style that blends vibrant colors and the inkiest of black to make something morbid, yet beautiful. When I first saw the reveal trailer for Kunitsu-Gami, I wasn’t sure what to think. But after dropping hours into the game, I understand the vision, and I’m calling out into the void so you hopefully do, as well.

Videos by VICE

If you have an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a PC, I implore you to download the demo and try this one out. For whatever reason, the Switch 2 version doesn’t have a demo, and that’s something that I hope Capcom fixes in the future. While it’s an action game at heart, one with an incredibly satisfying blade-dancer style to it, the tower defense and general gameplay loop is where this one forms its identity. Playing as Soh, a protector of the Goddess, I need to keep her safe as she purges the evil from a mountain. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, I learned quickly that my cockiness would get the better of me.

Every Person Matters, From the Humble Archer to Soh, the Main Character

Each portion of the battle takes place over two phases. During the day, I need to collect items, free soldiers from the clutches of evil creatures, and help the Goddess move closer to possessed gates. At night, however? That’s when everything breaks loose, and the game opens up. Fighting monsters on land and in the air is a joy and a half, and if I miss someone? My squad of warriors can handle the rest.

There is no spoken dialogue in Kunitsu-Gami, outside of a few select cutscenes. Cutscenes unfold before my eyes like a form of dance, blessing my eyes with some of the best-looking character designs in a Capcom game… possibly ever? Watching Soh carve through foes, a colorful strip of light billowing behind their blade during attacks, is also incredibly satisfying on every level possible.

Screenshot: Capcom

‘Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’ May Be the Most Hidden Gem in Recent Gaming Memory

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is the perfect definition of a “Hidden Gem” on any platform. It’s available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (and on Game Pass), as well as PC. But I don’t see enough people spreading the love that this game deserves. It’s not often that I find a game that instantly grips me the way that Kunitsu-Gami did, and it’s such a niche experience, unlike anything else Capcom has ever created. I mean, I legitimately can’t think of a game to compare it to. It’s such a fresh game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this turn into a cult classic as the years go on.

Ironically enough, Kunitsu-Gami does have a crossover with another Capcom-published title within the game. Okami. Another gem that didn’t get the love it deserved when it was first released. But at this point, if you’ve got a Switch 2, I strongly suggest checking out this game. There’s nothing else like it on the platform, or any other platform that you own. I can promise that much. But with wonderful mouse controls, portability, and the general vibe? This is one of those games that pains me to see so many people miss out on.